Pattison ID Hosts Job Fair to Power North Texas Manufacturing and Create High Skill Careers
A leader in the brand identity and sign manufacturing industry is bringing more jobs to North Texas and looking for over 50 job seekers to join their Fort Worth facility in the areas of fabrication, welding, general assembly, technical design and project management.
Fort Worth, TX, September 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pattison ID, a leader in sign manufacturing and architectural solutions, is holding a job fair and open house to hire local talent and reinforce its commitment to keeping high-quality manufacturing jobs in North Texas. This event offers a direct opportunity for residents to build a stable, rewarding career and strengthen the local economy.
The job fair will be held on Friday, October 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pattison ID facility located at 14201 Sovereign Rd., Suite 101, Fort Worth, TX 76155. The company is seeking skilled individuals for key roles in welding, fabrication, technical design, and general assembly.
"We’re not just offering jobs; we’re offering long-term careers where people can build a future right here in Fort Worth," said Deb Wiley, SVP, People & Communications. "The skills and dedication of our local workforce are unmatched. This event is a chance for people to join a team that values craftsmanship and helps them grow professionally. We are proud to be a part of the North Texas community and are dedicated to investing in its people."
Pattison ID understands that a strong local workforce is the foundation of a successful business. By providing these career opportunities, the company is directly investing in the vitality of the region and the families who call it home.
Candidates are encouraged to bring a resume and be prepared for potential on-site interviews.
About Pattison ID
Pattison ID is a full-service partner for brand identity signage, architectural, and digital solutions for top brands. Operating in North Texas since 1978, the company is known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and its local community.
Contact:
Deb Wiley, SVP, People & Communications
dwiley@pattisondi.com
The job fair will be held on Friday, October 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pattison ID facility located at 14201 Sovereign Rd., Suite 101, Fort Worth, TX 76155. The company is seeking skilled individuals for key roles in welding, fabrication, technical design, and general assembly.
"We’re not just offering jobs; we’re offering long-term careers where people can build a future right here in Fort Worth," said Deb Wiley, SVP, People & Communications. "The skills and dedication of our local workforce are unmatched. This event is a chance for people to join a team that values craftsmanship and helps them grow professionally. We are proud to be a part of the North Texas community and are dedicated to investing in its people."
Pattison ID understands that a strong local workforce is the foundation of a successful business. By providing these career opportunities, the company is directly investing in the vitality of the region and the families who call it home.
Candidates are encouraged to bring a resume and be prepared for potential on-site interviews.
About Pattison ID
Pattison ID is a full-service partner for brand identity signage, architectural, and digital solutions for top brands. Operating in North Texas since 1978, the company is known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and its local community.
Contact:
Deb Wiley, SVP, People & Communications
dwiley@pattisondi.com
Contact
Pattison IDContact
Deb Wiley
682-514-0225
www.pattisonid.com
Deb Wiley
682-514-0225
www.pattisonid.com
Categories