Guibert Etienne’s Newly Released "Monday Morning Inspiration" is a Motivating and Uplifting Devotional
“Monday Morning Inspiration” from Christian Faith Publishing author Guibert Etienne is an encouraging devotional designed to help readers face the challenges of the week with faith-based messages and uplifting reflections.
Newberry, FL, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Monday Morning Inspiration,” an inspiring devotional that offers readers weekly encouragement, helping them start their week with faith and confidence, is the creation of published author, Guibert Etienne.
Etienne shares, “I don’t know about you, but few people are excited about getting up on Monday mornings to go to work. Most of us need encouragement and motivation to face whatever we will encounter that day or week. This devotional was written with you in mind. It was written to inspire you and strengthen you as you face the various challenges life brings. The truth is, all of us will face difficulties, but how we handle those experiences will make a difference in the outcome and in our quality of life. All the messages are based on the Bible and provide inspiration as you look to the week ahead.
However, this devotional is not a substitute for the Bible or church, nor is it a replacement for your therapist. It is a complement to the systems you already have in place to help you along life’s journey. Use it weekly and meditate on the scripture and message daily so that you will always be inspired to give your best. This devotional will challenge you to take bold steps. It will affirm you, and it will guide you. So if you are someone who, from time to time, needs an encouraging word and inspiration, this is the devotional for you. May the Lord use these messages to bless you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Guibert Etienne’s new book offers an empowering resource for readers seeking spiritual encouragement and personal growth as they face the start of each week.
Consumers can purchase “Monday Morning Inspiration” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Monday Morning Inspiration,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
