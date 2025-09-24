Ben Honeycutt’s Newly Released "Birthday Letters" is a Heartfelt Blend of Memoir, Southern History, and Faith-Filled Inspiration
“Birthday Letters” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ben Honeycutt is a touching collection of personal stories drawn from his rural North Carolina upbringing, each paired with scripture to encourage reflection, faith, and gratitude.
New Hill, NC, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Birthday Letters”: a heartfelt blend of memoir, Southern history, and faith-filled inspiration. “Birthday Letters” is the creation of published author, Ben Honeycutt, a self-described “simple country boy,” who was born in 1957 in rural Wilbon, North Carolina, where faith, family, and farm life shaped his early years. Raised in a tight-knit community, he learned hard work in the tobacco fields and developed a lifelong love for God. After barely finishing high school, he went on to enjoy a 38-year career with the NC Department of Agriculture. In retirement, inspired by his mother’s dedication to letter writing, Ben began penning birthday letters that included personal reflections and scripture. Guided by the Holy Spirit, he compiled twenty-five of these heartfelt messages into Birthday Letters to inspire readers, spark memories, and encourage spiritual growth.
Honeycutt shares, “Birthday Letters is a collection of twenty-five short stories based on the life experiences of the author, Ben Oliver Honeycutt. Ben writes from the heart of a boy growing up in rural North Carolina in the 1960–70s. Birthday Letters is history, autobiography, and devotion. From family gatherings to hog killings to go-cart racing, Ben covers an array of mental pictures of life in the South. The stories are funny, heartwarming, and spiritual. Ben includes a scriptural reading with each story to help grow your faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ben Honeycutt’s new book offers readers an engaging look at small-town Southern life, weaving humor, nostalgia, and biblical wisdom into each chapter.
Consumers can order “Birthday Letters” through traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Birthday Letters,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
