Katara Tyler’s Newly Released "Our Family’s Testament to Modern-Day Miracles and Supernatural Healing" is an Inspiring Testimony of Divine Intervention and Deep Faith
“Our Family’s Testament to Modern-Day Miracles and Supernatural Healing: The Grace of God for Our Family The Tyler Family” from Christian Faith Publishing author Katara Tyler is a powerful account of miraculous healing and God’s grace, encouraging believers to walk boldly in faith and embrace the supernatural power available through Christ.
Clarksdale, MS, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Our Family’s Testament to Modern-Day Miracles and Supernatural Healing: The Grace of God for Our Family The Tyler Family”: a compelling and heartfelt narrative of faith, healing, and spiritual resilience. “Our Family’s Testament to Modern-Day Miracles and Supernatural Healing: The Grace of God for Our Family The Tyler Family” is the creation of published author, Katara Tyler, a Clarksdale, Mississippi native, who is a devoted mother, grandmother, and active community leader. With degrees from Jackson State University and Delta State University, she has dedicated much of her life to education, ministry, and service. A former instructor at Coahoma Community College, she also worked with local nonprofits and currently serves as Marketing Director at Century Funeral Home. A preacher’s kid raised by two influential Mississippi ministers, Katara is deeply rooted in faith and community. She leads the senior choir at Union Grove M.B. Church and founded initiatives like “Girls to Women” and “Willing Workers.” Passionate about empowering youth, she is actively involved in service through her church and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Katara Tyler shares, “Our Family’s Testament to Modern-Day Miracles and Supernatural Healing provides readers with an overview of how the church and God’s people must utilize all tools provided by the completed work of Jesus Christ as we advance the kingdom of God through testimonies and the ministry of miracles, healing, and deliverance.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Katara Tyler’s new book invites readers into a deeply personal and spiritual journey that bears witness to God’s healing power and calls the Church to embrace the fullness of faith in action.
Consumers can purchase “Our Family’s Testament to Modern-Day Miracles and Supernatural Healing: The Grace of God for Our Family The Tyler Family” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Our Family’s Testament to Modern-Day Miracles and Supernatural Healing: The Grace of God for Our Family The Tyler Family,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
