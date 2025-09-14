Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Hot Springs, Arkansas
Hot Springs, AR, September 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Local owners of Central Access Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 4250 Central Avenue, Hot Springs, AR 71913. This facility, managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 365 units totaling 48,025 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure climate-controlled, non-climate unit options to the local communities of Hot Springs, Rockwell, and Lake Hamilton.
Six Pillars Storage LLC has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services, and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of September 8, 2025.
Residents and businesses in the area are invited to visit the facility, meet the friendly office staff, and learn more about the storage options available. For more information, please stop by the location at 4250 Central Avenue, Hot Springs, AR 71913, contact their office at (501) 545-1012, or email them at centralaccess@absolutemgmt.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of the United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Allen at jasmin.allen@absolutemgmt.com.
