Dasan Ahanu Releases New Spoken Word Album
Award-winning spoken word artists Dasan Ahanu releases (STAW) + (REE) + (TEL) + (UH), Vol. 3, the third in a series of Spoken Word musical projects. Produced by North Carolina music producer Mike Blayz. Guest appearances by Illpo, J. Melodik, Tamisha Waden, Osc Kelly, Shamika Chantae, Genesis Harris and Shikeish. For Consideration for Best Spoken Word Album at the GRAMMY Awards®. This is the fourth year for the new GRAMMY Awards® category.
Durham, NC, September 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Award-winning Southern writer, poet, and performing artist Dasan Ahanu announces the release of his new spoken word album, (STAW) + (REE) + (TEL) + (UH), Vol. 3, now available on all streaming platforms.
The third installment in Ahanu’s celebrated spoken word musical series, (STAW) + (REE) + (TEL) + (UH) continues his exploration of narrative as a vehicle for truth, reflection, and transformation. Produced by North Carolina based producer Mike Blayz, this latest project fuses dynamic lyricism with lush musical backdrops, weaving stories that hold up a mirror to our lives, our communities, and the challenges and triumphs we face.
“Stories have impact,” Ahanu explains. “They center truths. They are mirrors to the soul. They remind us of everything that we are, everything we go through, and everything we have overcome.”
(STAW) + (REE) + (TEL) + (UH), Vol. 3 showcases Ahanu’s commanding voice alongside guest appearances from a stellar lineup of collaborators, including Illpo, J. Melodik, Tamisha Waden, Osc Kelly, Shamika Chantae, Genesis Harris, and Shikeish. The result is a project that is as intimate as it is expansive, affirming Ahanu’s reputation as one of the most compelling storytellers in contemporary spoken word.
With this release, Ahanu once again demonstrates the power of storytelling as a cultural force—one rooted in southern traditions yet resonant across borders, fitting in with the current trend of spoken word albums gaining popularity. The album has been submitted for consideration in the Best Spoken Word Album category at the GRAMMY Awards®. More information on the submission process and the category can be found at https://www.recordingacademy.com/.
Album Credits:
Produced by Mike Blayz
Guest Artists: Illpo, J. Melodik, Tamisha Waden, Osc Kelly, Shamika Chantae, Genesis Harris, Shikeish
Contact Information: Dasan Ahanu, dasan@dasanahanu.com, 984.837.0831
