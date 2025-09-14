Dasan Ahanu Releases New Spoken Word Album

Award-winning spoken word artists Dasan Ahanu releases (STAW) + (REE) + (TEL) + (UH), Vol. 3, the third in a series of Spoken Word musical projects. Produced by North Carolina music producer Mike Blayz. Guest appearances by Illpo, J. Melodik, Tamisha Waden, Osc Kelly, Shamika Chantae, Genesis Harris and Shikeish. For Consideration for Best Spoken Word Album at the GRAMMY Awards®. This is the fourth year for the new GRAMMY Awards® category.