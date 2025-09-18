OMNI Expands Support for Adults Navigating Addiction with SMART Recovery
Buffalo Grove, IL, September 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- OMNI, a trusted nonprofit provider of behavioral health and counseling services in the Chicago suburbs, is expanding its substance use and recovery programs with the launch of a new SMART Recovery group. This science-based, peer-led program gives adults practical tools to take charge of their recovery, wherever they are in the process. The program requires no advance registration to attend.
SMART Recovery is free and open to anyone 18 years or older who is seeking support in overcoming addictions, including alcohol, drugs, gambling, pornography, and other compulsive behaviors. The program emphasizes self-empowerment and flexible, real-world strategies for building healthier habits. Unlike traditional 12-step programs, SMART Recovery does not require participants to adopt a spiritual framework or strict sobriety. Instead, it focuses on evidence-based techniques like cognitive-behavioral strategies and motivational tools, empowering individuals to make practical changes and define recovery on their own terms.
“At OMNI, our goal is simple: meet people where they’re at in their recovery,” said Roy Eiermann, LCPC, Clinical Director at OMNI. “SMART Recovery offers practical, flexible tools that anyone can use to take their next step forward. Whether someone is just beginning to explore recovery or has been working at it for years, this program provides strategies they can put into action immediately.”
Program Details
What: SMART Recovery Group – peer-led support for addiction recovery
Who Can Attend: Adults 18+ (open to the public, no cost, no registration)
Where: OMNI, 1111 W. Lake Cook Rd., Buffalo Grove
When: Thursdays, 6-7 pm and Fridays, 7-8 pm
In addition to SMART Recovery, OMNI also offers the Seven Challenges® Program, a structured, evidence-based counseling approach tailored for youth and young adults, as well as individual, family, and group counseling available in-person and virtually, in English and Spanish.
For more information or to get started, call (847) 353-1500 ext. 1664 or visit www.omni4all.org.
Contact
Roy Eiermann
847-353-1500 x.1752
www.omni4all.org
