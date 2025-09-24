Cheryl Hoffman’s Newly Released "The Many Homes of Penelope Purr" is a Heartwarming Tale of a Mischievous Cat’s Journey to Discovering the True Meaning of Home
“The Many Homes of Penelope Purr” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cheryl Hoffman is a delightful and witty story that follows the antics of a rebellious feline who must learn through experience what truly makes a house a home.
Sun Prairie, WI, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Many Homes of Penelope Purr”: a charming and amusing adventure filled with important life lessons about love, belonging, and second chances. “The Many Homes of Penelope Purr” is the creation of published author, Cheryl Hoffman, a dedicated wife and grandmother with a passion for horses.
Hoffman shares, “When Penelope first came to live with the Kellys, she was an adorable little calico kitten. At first, her naughty antics were amusing. Then, as she grew at an almost alarming rate, her bad behavior became a lot less amusing and a lot more destructive! Mrs. Kelly had planned on sharing their home with Penelope. However, she had no intention of letting her wreck their home! The ongoing “turf wars” between Mrs. Kelly and their wayward cat produced some hilarious, if unsuccessful, results. Mrs. Kelly finally admitted defeat and made the sad decision to give Penelope away. Penelope’s rebellious behavior only escalated, and she proceeded to wear out her welcome at several more homes and a couple of alleys too! Follow her chaotic and often-funny journey as Penelope learns some lessons about what is truly important in life. She comes to realize how much she misses her old home at the Kellys and decides that she wants to go back to the only home that really felt like home. But what if she can’t find her way back? What if they don’t want her anymore? What if they have a new cat? Penelope faces many uncertainties on her journey, and a few of the people Penelope encounters along the way end up learning some life lessons as well.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cheryl Hoffman’s new book is an entertaining read for children and families alike, offering humor, empathy, and a valuable reminder about the power of forgiveness and finding your place in the world.
Consumers can purchase “The Many Homes of Penelope Purr” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Many Homes of Penelope Purr”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
