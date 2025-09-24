Cheryl Hoffman’s Newly Released "The Many Homes of Penelope Purr" is a Heartwarming Tale of a Mischievous Cat’s Journey to Discovering the True Meaning of Home

“The Many Homes of Penelope Purr” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cheryl Hoffman is a delightful and witty story that follows the antics of a rebellious feline who must learn through experience what truly makes a house a home.