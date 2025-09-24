Miriam Hochstetler’s Newly Released "Inspired Poetry" is a Heartfelt Collection of Verse Paired with Scripture, Offering Readers a Source of Comfort and Encouragement
“Inspired Poetry” from Christian Faith Publishing author Miriam Hochstetler is a thoughtful and uplifting volume of original poems, each paired with a meaningful Bible verse and enhanced by beautiful illustrations.
Viroqua, WI, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Inspired Poetry”: a charming and spiritually enriching collection designed to uplift the soul. “Inspired Poetry” is the creation of published author, Miriam Hochstetler, who lives in the scenic Kickapoo region of Wisconsin with her husband, Titus, and five precious children.
Hochstetler shares, “Need something beautiful and inspirational for your coffee table? Inside this cover, you will find a collection of personally inspired poems, and a scripture to go with each one. Whether you need some encouragement and inspiration for your own heart or something to share with a friend, these beautifully illustrated pages are sure to bless you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Miriam Hochstetler’s new book offers a soothing, reflective experience for readers of all ages. With its gentle words and rich biblical foundation, this collection is ideal for devotional time, gifting, or simply bringing a moment of peace to everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “Inspired Poetry” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Inspired Poetry”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories