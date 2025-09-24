Jim Tinker’s Newly Released "Wills Valley" is a Captivating Blend of Fact and Fiction That Brings Regional History Vividly to Life
“Wills Valley” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jim Tinker is a thoughtful historical novel that explores the lives, struggles, and legacy of those who lived in the valley between Lookout Mountain, Georgia, and Sand Mountain, Alabama.
Alabaster, AL, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Wills Valley”: a compelling narrative that intertwines historical fact with imaginative storytelling to shed light on a unique period of American history. “Wills Valley” is the creation of published author, Jim Tinker, who worked professionally for the Boy Scouts of America for thirty-three years. During that time, he and his wife of sixty-two years lived in New Orleans, Atlanta, Birmingham, and Chattanooga. He now spends most of his time on Lookout Mountain, Georgia. He graduated from Samford University and has received numerous awards from his community, profession, and church. He was also the author of “My Last Will and Testament”. His love of history and family compelled him to write this book.
Tinker shares, “This is a story about a place, a time, and a people. It is about an old man who was very aware of his mortality and a young man who felt immortal. Within ten years, both men would be dead, and today, they lie somewhere in unmarked graves in Will’s Valley between Lookout Mountain, Georgia, and Sand Mountain, Alabama.
Most of the dates, names, locations, and incidents are based on fact.
Obviously, the conversations are fiction and were created to make history come alive and help the reader better understand what our ancestors experienced. You will learn things about American history that you never knew!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jim Tinker’s new book is a fascinating opportunity for readers to connect with the past in a fresh, engaging way while gaining a deeper understanding of the people and places that shaped regional and national history.
Consumers can purchase “Wills Valley” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wills Valley”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
