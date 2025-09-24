Angela Buchanan’s Newly Released "Suubi Goes to School" is a Heartwarming Children’s Tale Inspired by the Joyful Spirit and Perseverance of Ugandan Students
“Suubi Goes to School” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angela Buchanan is a delightful story based on a real classroom moment in rural Uganda, reminding readers of the power of hope, laughter, and determination in the face of everyday challenges.
Crestview, FL, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Suubi Goes to School”, a charming and meaningful children’s story that captures the spirit of determination, community, and joy in the pursuit of education, is the creation of published author, Angela Buchanan.
Buchanan shares, “In front of the Butambala Nursery School in Lugala Village, Uganda, where children are engaged in their lesson, a chicken approaches the classroom. It watches from the doorway at first, just as an observer. Then slowly, carefully, it crosses the threshold into the classroom, noticed at first by just a couple of children, who suppress their laughter with their hands over their mouths. The teacher spots the chicken and chases it out. The chicken returns moments later, this time with a bit more intention. As it crosses back into the classroom, more students see and begin giggling. The teacher again chases the chicken out—this time with a broom. This interaction occurs many times, each time with the chicken becoming more determined to get in and the teacher becoming more determined to keep it out. This interplay, which inspired Suubi Goes to School , reflects the relentless determination of the local people to pursue education for themselves and for their children, with hope for a brighter future.
All of the proceeds from the book will go to fund the Butambala Christian Learning Center.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela Buchanan’s new book blends gentle humor with an inspiring message, offering young readers a glimpse into life in rural Uganda and the universal value of education and perseverance.
Consumers can purchase “Suubi Goes to School” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Suubi Goes to School”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
