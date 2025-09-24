Janine Santé and Christina Evans’s Newly Released "A Monster of a Problem" is a Whimsical and Clever Tale That Teaches the Value of Curiosity and Critical Thinking
“A Monster of a Problem” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Janine Santé and Christina Evans is an imaginative children’s story that encourages young readers to investigate mysteries with logic, teamwork, and an open mind.
Flemington, NJ, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Monster of a Problem”: a delightful and thought-provoking picture book that blends mystery, humor, and gentle life lessons into an engaging story for children. “A Monster of a Problem” is the creation of published authors, Janine Santé and Christina Evans, a mother-daughter creative team.
Santé and Evans share, “Land Beyond has a monster of a problem: there are footprints throughout the village, but no one knows what is making them. Find out how a clever turtle weighs the evidence to discover a delightful surprise for all.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janine Santé and Christina Evans’s new book is an entertaining and educational story that promotes problem-solving skills and the importance of not jumping to conclusions, all wrapped in a colorful, fun-filled adventure.
Consumers can purchase “A Monster of a Problem” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Monster of a Problem”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
