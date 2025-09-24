Marjie Scott’s Newly Released "Ribbity" is a Delightful and Adventurous Children’s Book Full of Fun, Discovery, and Imagination
“Ribbity” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marjie Scott is an engaging children’s story that follows a curious little frog on a series of fun-filled adventures perfect for young readers and families to enjoy together.
Vernal, UT, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Ribbity”: a delightful and adventurous children’s book filled with color, curiosity, and playful exploration. “Ribbity” is the creation of published author, Marjie Scott, who enjoys writing stories. She enjoys writing stories that can bring a lighthearted fun to the reader. She draws her inspiration from her big joyful family, her passion for creating art, and the amusing animals on their farm.
Scott shares, “Ribbity loves to explore! Would you like to join him? Where do you think he will begin? The park, the zoo, or the aquarium? Will he ride, jump, count, or discover something with fins? Enjoy three colorful stories that you can jump into!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marjie Scott’s new book is a charming addition to any children’s bookshelf, offering engaging storytelling and vibrant illustrations that invite little ones into the whimsical world of Ribbity the frog.
Consumers can purchase “Ribbity” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ribbity”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
