Dr. Gloria J. Belton’s Newly Released “Endless Love From The Eye of a Caregiver” is an Inspiring Memoir Reflecting on the Emotional Journey of Caregiving
“Endless Love From The Eye of a Caregiver” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Gloria J. Belton is a touching reflection on the challenges, joys, and unconditional love involved in caring for aging parents through the lens of personal experience.
Bowie, MD, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Endless Love From The Eye of a Caregiver”: a moving tribute to the strength of family bonds and the transformative power of caregiving. “Endless Love From The Eye of a Caregiver” is the creation of published author, Dr. Gloria J. Belton, a Washington, DC native, who dedicated over thirty years to education in the DC public schools, where she earned recognition for her leadership and excellence, including the Highly Effective Education Award for two consecutive years. She holds a Doctor of Education from Nova Southeastern University and began her career after attending DC Teachers College. Outside of teaching, she was active in church ministries, directing and co-writing Easter and Christmas plays, and contributing to youth and drama programs. Gloria has a passion for travel, having visited Kenya and London, and values time with family and friends. Now retired, she has embraced the challenge of becoming an author, with plans to write children's books and plays.
Dr. Belton shares, “In this memoir, Gloria J. Belton shares her parents’ transformation after their medical diagnoses of dementia, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s disease. Watching their journey from strong, vibrant, and high-profile roles in church to becoming totally dependent on their children was an authentic struggle. However, the attentive care given to their parents can best be described as endless love. Your invitation is to connect by reading of the joy with the disappointments and the triumphs with the frustrations.
Simply, this book is the caregiver’s enlightenment!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Gloria J. Belton’s new book offers encouragement, empathy, and insight for those walking the caregiving path, or anyone seeking to understand the deep personal growth that emerges from tending to loved ones in need.
