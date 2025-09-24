Donald Austin’s New Book, “The Moon is Angry,” Inspires Young Readers to Care for the Earth Through a Powerful Tale of Change and Hope
Norwalk, CT, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Donald Austin, a preschool director with an unwavering commitment to early childhood education, has released his newest book, “The Moon is Angry.” This uplifting and thought-provoking tale for young readers encourages children to care for the Earth and see themselves as part of the solution. Through the Moon’s watchful eyes, the story highlights the importance of protecting our planet while inspiring hope, responsibility, and positive change.
“‘The Moon Is Angry’ provides a unique perspective of how other celestial bodies, specifically the moon, may view humans’ relationship with their home, Earth,” shares Austin.
“Embark on a captivating journey to the night sky where the moon has a message for us all. With a heart full of concern, the moon watches as humans harm Earth with their actions, from pollution to deforestation. It speaks out against the damage we cause, pleading for change and urging us to become better stewards of our planet.”
Published by Fulton Books, Donald Austin’s book is a powerful resource for both parents and teachers alike to help foster a love of reading in younger children while delivering an impactful message on environmental responsibility.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Moon is Angry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
