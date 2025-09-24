Harold Skeete’s New Book, "The Monster Proof Blanket," is a Charming Story of a Young Boy Who Receives a Special Gift That Will Help Keep the Monsters Away at Night
Queens Village, NY, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Harold Skeete, a New York City–based musician, has completed his first book, “The Monster Proof Blanket”: a heartfelt tale of a young boy whose older brother gives him a special blanket that will scare away monsters so that he can sleep at night.
“What is the most common way to turn a day of fun and play into a scary night? Yes, monsters in the bedroom,” writes Skeete. “They could be anywhere—under the bed, in the closet, or right outside the bedroom door. How can you protect yourself? Is there any way to keep the monsters from getting in? That’s the question that brothers Willie and Bobby face as they are about to go to bed.”
“The Monster Proof Blanket” initially came to be after his musical group performed at a school, and the lead singer suggested that they put a children’s book to music. Not realizing she meant to use a book that had already been published to music, Harold began thinking up his own story, and thus “The Monster-Proof Blanket” began to take shape.
Published by Fulton Books, Harold Skeete’s book is an adorable tale that will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Willie’s attempts to help comfort his younger brother with his special blanket. With colorful artwork to help bring Skeete’s story to life, “The Monster Proof Blanket” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved bedtime tale.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Monster Proof Blanket” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
