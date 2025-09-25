Supreme El Jefe’s New Book, "American Whore," is a Gripping Novel That Follows One Woman’s Journey to Build Her Own Empire in the Sex Work Industry, No Matter the Cost
New York, NY, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Supreme El Jefe, who hails from Akron, Ohio, has completed his debut novel, “American Whore”: a poignant and compelling tale that centers around a young woman who gets drawn into the world of sex work and flips the game on its head as she builds her own empire, despite the chaos she leaves in her wake.
The author writes, “Sarafina was born into a maze of dysfunction, and at the tender age of nineteen, she let her cousin Debbie convince her into taking advantage of her uncanny beauty and become an exotic dancer at a raunchy strip club located in the short north section of Columbus, Ohio, called the Bee-Hive.
“It didn’t take long for her to become the main attraction of the Bee-Hive, and her popularity captured the attention of a well-known pimp. He charmed her into leaving the Bee-Hive with him, and before he knew it, she was joining his stable of prostitutes. He foolishly let her beauty blind him from seeing her sinister plot, and after completing her mission, she relocated to Vegas, leaving a wake of destruction behind, which included murders and prison sentences. She became a major player in the sex industry, and within a short five years, she earned the title as the queen of Vegas, along with the hate of her competitors.
“Will Sarafina live the American dream, or will the combination of her greed and past unite with karma and create her demise?”
Published by Fulton Books, Supreme El Jefe’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Sarafina’s destructive path to victory and success, where even one wrong move could bring everything crashing down around her. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “American Whore” is a thrilling page turner that will leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “American Whore” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
