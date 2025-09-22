Site-First SEO Launches with New Bot Block Feature
Site-First SEO simplifies on-site optimization with one lightweight WordPress plugin. Features include visits tracking, image & heading audits, titles & meta with SERP preview, redirects & 404s, and sitemaps. PRO unlocks advanced tools like the new Bot Block to stop harmful bots. Available now in the WordPress Plugin Repository.
Los Alamitos, CA, September 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- After months of development and countless iterations, Site-First SEO is officially live, offering website owners, marketers, and developers a smarter, simpler way to manage on-site SEO. Built as an all-in-one toolkit, Site-First SEO replaces the clutter of multiple plugins with a unified dashboard that makes optimization faster and more efficient.
“SEO shouldn’t be complicated, messy, or scattered across half a dozen tools,” said Michael Winchester, creator of Site-First SEO. “Our mission was simple: build a single, performance-friendly plugin that helps site owners understand their data, take action, and grow their visibility without the usual clutter.”
Key Features That Set Site-First SEO Apart
Visits Tracking & Dashboard Insights – Real-time visitor data without third-party scripts.
Headings & Images Audit – Find and fix missing alt text and structural issues.
Titles & Meta with SERP Preview – Perfect how your pages appear in search results.
Links Overview – Improve SEO and usability with streamlined internal link audits.
Redirects & 404 Management – Capture errors and create smart redirects instantly.
Sitemaps & Robots.txt – Automatic generation and customization built in.
PRO Upgrade – Unlock advanced features like Bot Block (tracks and blocks harmful bot traffic), GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) tools, and expanded export capabilities.
Built for Modern WordPress Sites
Lightweight, fully compatible with WordPress 6.0+, and optimized for performance, Site-First SEO ensures a strong SEO foundation without slowing sites down.
Early Success Stories
Agencies, freelancers, and small business site owners testing Site-First SEO have already reported faster load times, cleaner structures, and fewer plugin conflicts. The streamlined setup saves time and reduces overhead.
Availability and Special Offer
Site-First SEO is free in the WordPress Plugin Repository
. For advanced users, the PRO version is now available—featuring the brand-new Bot Block module—with a limited-time $20 discount on upgrades.
For more details, visit sfs.michaelwinchester.com
or search “Site-First SEO potar” in your WordPress dashboard.
Contact
Michael Winchester DesignContact
Michael Winchester
562-673-8880
https://michaelwinchester.com
