Brighter Suns Presents Next Release: "Easier Than That"
Brighter Suns latest release, "Easier Than That," will be available on all streaming/download platforms on 9/29/25.
San Francisco, CA, September 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Check out the 8th track being released by the luminous alternative indie trio, Brighter Suns.
Easier Than That is a melodic pop song that evokes the alternatives to pain-points endured while in the throes of a disintegrating relationship. From the standard Brighter Suns playbook, an unconventional piano rhythmic phrase forms the foundation of a moving verse that leads to a straight-ahead, call and response chorus that draws the listener into the title refrain.
The track exhibits an emotional vocal performance that resonates with the underlying message that questions when it’s time to relinquish our attachments and move on. It’s another strong addition to the trio’s catalog with intriguing instrumentation, engaging guitar work, and a vibe that wraps the listener in the lyrical concept.
Led by seasoned keyboardist, composer, and vocalist Ken Barsky, Brighter Suns features veteran percussionist Scott Wild, and distinguished bassist and guitarist Paul Britt.
Easier Than That continues to display Brighter Suns’ live performance feel, drawing from a wide spectrum of alternative rock and pop groups while still producing something fresh and original.
As Brighter Suns continues to release tracks from their newly minted catalog of original material through a song-by-song rollout, Easier Than That will be released 9/29/25.
Listen to a pre-release of Easier Than That here: https://on.soundcloud.com/pCuAkK8oGsDvsw6tm9
