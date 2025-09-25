Author DeDe Gale’s New Book, “Dilly the Duck-A-Dillo-Saurus: A Lucky Duck and Friends Jeep Adventure,” Brings Jeep Dashboard Ducks to Life
Recent release “Dilly the Duck-A-Dillo-Saurus: A Lucky Duck and Friends Jeep Adventure” from Covenant Books author DeDe Gale is a fun and imaginative children’s story that answers the question, “What do you get when you mix duck, armadillo, and dinosaur DNA all together?”
New York, NY, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DeDe Gale, who was born and raised in Texas, has completed her new book, “Dilly the Duck-A-Dillo-Saurus: A Lucky Duck and Friends Jeep Adventure”: an engaging children’s story with a meaningful message for young readers and listeners.
Author DeDe Gale lives in the hill country with her husband of thirty years and their pack of canine companions. She received her master’s degree in public administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in justice administration from Wayland Baptist University.
After a rewarding career in the criminal justice field, it was time for her to let her inner child out to play. She was inspired to write her first children’s book from the colorful display of rubber ducks that reside on the dashboard of her Jeep Wrangler. Their adorable personalities come to life in her series of books centered around the popular jeep ducking craze, spreading like wildfire across the country. Gale enjoys a multitude of hobbies, including fishing, reading, swimming, and just about any adventure that leads to fun.
Gale writes, “When Dilly came crashing onto the dash, none of the rest of us really knew what to do. He was the strangest-looking thing we had seen in quite a while, and that’s saying a lot! He was big and green with blue polka dots all over his armadillo-like skin from his bill to the tip of his tail. Yes, I said bill because he had one just like the rest of us. The most unusual thing about him wasn’t his color or even his size, but instead where the finlike horns that protruded down the back of his head and neck! He was quite the creation; I can assure you!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, DeDe Gale’s new book reminds readers young and old that they are meant to be exactly how God made them.
Readers can purchase “Dilly the Duck-A-Dillo-Saurus: A Lucky Duck and Friends Jeep Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
