Author DeDe Gale’s New Book, “Dilly the Duck-A-Dillo-Saurus: A Lucky Duck and Friends Jeep Adventure,” Brings Jeep Dashboard Ducks to Life

Recent release “Dilly the Duck-A-Dillo-Saurus: A Lucky Duck and Friends Jeep Adventure” from Covenant Books author DeDe Gale is a fun and imaginative children’s story that answers the question, “What do you get when you mix duck, armadillo, and dinosaur DNA all together?”