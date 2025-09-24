Author Colleen Dwyer Lulf’s New Book, "The Mission Door," Follows Two Young Girls Who Accidentally Travel Back Through Time and Attend an Old Indian Boarding School
Recent release “The Mission Door” from Page Publishing author Colleen Dwyer Lulf is a compelling novel that centers around Tanny, a Japanese-American girl who moves near the site of a former Indian boarding school. Along with her new friend, Carrie, Tanny investigates the area only to discover a door to the past that transports them to 1905, where they must find a way back to their own time.
Fort Benton, MT, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Colleen Dwyer Lulf, who retired after forty years in education and currently resides on the Missouri River in Montana with her husband, has completed her new book, “The Mission Door”: a gripping tale that follows two teens, Tanny and Carrie, who find themselves transported back to the early twentieth century, where they must play the part of students at a former Indian boarding school while searching for a way home.
Author Colleen Dwyer Lulf became interested in Indian history when one of the electives she taught in her early teaching career was a Native American literature class. Since then, she has consistently included Native American literature and history in her lessons, most notably incorporating units in her American literature classes. She attended various seminars to expand her knowledge, including a month-long National Endowment for the Humanities class in South Dakota on Native American spirituality and literature.
“For a year, Tanny, a thirteen-year-old Japanese-American girl, will be living on the border of a Montana Indian reservation,” writes Lulf. “Close to her new home is an old mission, which had once been part of an Indian boarding school. The school and dormitories burned in 1905, leaving only the church and graveyard behind.
“The adjustment to Tanny’s new school in nearby Sage Point is difficult until she becomes friends with Carrie Fox Paw, an Assiniboine girl who rides the school bus.
“One night, the girls are drawn to a strange light below the mission’s hill. Through the eerie portal of light, they are transported back to 1905 and become students at the old boarding school. They can tell no one where they are from and can find no way to escape their fate until the girls in Tanny and Carrie’s ward tell ghost stories and hear that the father of one of the students, George Kicking Bull, has seen such a door. Now the girls know that the door has appeared before. They hope it will return.
“With the irreverent Clara, who had turned from an enemy to a friend, the girls run away from the school and travel with George Kicking Bull, a sullen Blackfoot boy, to his reservation. George’s father and an old medicine man offer the girls hope, but they must hurry back before it’s too late and the portal of light closes.”
Published by Page Publishing, Colleen Dwyer Lulf’s enthralling tale will leave readers spellbound as Tanny and Carrie race against time to return to their era before the historic fire that burned the school down takes place. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Mission Door” is sure to keep the pages turning as the two teens discover their own unique connection to the past.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Mission Door” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
