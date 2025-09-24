Author Colleen Dwyer Lulf’s New Book, "The Mission Door," Follows Two Young Girls Who Accidentally Travel Back Through Time and Attend an Old Indian Boarding School

Recent release “The Mission Door” from Page Publishing author Colleen Dwyer Lulf is a compelling novel that centers around Tanny, a Japanese-American girl who moves near the site of a former Indian boarding school. Along with her new friend, Carrie, Tanny investigates the area only to discover a door to the past that transports them to 1905, where they must find a way back to their own time.