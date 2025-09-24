Author Billy G.’s New Book, “AFTERMATH: Welcome Home Marine,” Follows the Author as He Deals with His PTSD Through His Three-Year Journey on His Hand-Built Harley

Recent release “AFTERMATH: Welcome Home Marine” from Page Publishing author Billy G. is a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that follows the author as he reflects upon his struggles with PTSD after returning home from his military service, and how he found an outlet and a way to deal with his trauma through hitting the open road on his Harley.