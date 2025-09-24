Author Billy G.’s New Book, “AFTERMATH: Welcome Home Marine,” Follows the Author as He Deals with His PTSD Through His Three-Year Journey on His Hand-Built Harley
Recent release “AFTERMATH: Welcome Home Marine” from Page Publishing author Billy G. is a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that follows the author as he reflects upon his struggles with PTSD after returning home from his military service, and how he found an outlet and a way to deal with his trauma through hitting the open road on his Harley.
Troutman, OR, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Billy G., who served eight years in the United States Marines and two tours in Vietnam as a heavy equipment operator before finishing his military service at Camp Lejeune, has completed his new book “AFTERMATH: Welcome Home Marine”: a thought-provoking memoir that explores the difficult trauma that many veterans bring home with them after their service, and how the author found freedom and a way to process his own PTSD through a cross country ride on his Harley over the course of three years.
“We were thrown into a meat grinder back in ’67, and by ’68, we were veteran combat Marines,” shares the author. “Khe Sanh and Hue were our training grounds. It was hard-fought, and we were wounded literally as well as mentally, but we continued to persevere. Marines do that.
“Upon return to the States, we were maligned—cursed. We brought back anger and contempt for our citizens as well. PTSD was unknown at the time, and many chose to flee rather than deal with this unknown. This was my way of dealing with the trauma that still lingers today. My adventures on the road were therapeutic, sometimes dangerous, but always immersive to the senses and the conscience to battle that which we brought home from Vietnam. I hope you can relate to some of my experiences. I’m sure some can. For those who were not there, be glad you missed the chaos. Still, you’ll find your own form of therapy as life continues. These stories are mine.”
Published by Page Publishing, Billy G.’s stirring tale is a compelling look at the struggles that many veterans face, and the author’s own unique way of handling his PTSD upon his return home. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “AFTERMATH” is sure to resonate with fellow veterans as well as anyone who has had a loved one serve in the military, offering a stirring tale of resilience and hope amidst the darkness.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “AFTERMATH: Welcome Home Marine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
