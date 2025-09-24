Author Mary Anne Phemister’s New Book, "The Power of Storytelling," Delves Into the Careers of Nine Women Authors Who Used Their Writing to Help Shape Society’s Morals
Recent release “The Power of Storytelling: Illustrated Profiles of Nine Women Writers Who Shaped a Nation's Character (1760-1860)” from Page Publishing author Mary Anne Phemister is a thought-provoking exploration of the lives and careers of nine female writers whose work was vital to England’s progress in terms of character education and social reform during a period of threatening moral decline.
Carol Stream, IL, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mary Anne Phemister, who holds a nursing degree from Columbia University and resides in Carol Stream, Illinois with her concert pianist husband, has completed her new book, “The Power of Storytelling: Illustrated Profiles of Nine Women Writers Who Shaped a Nation's Character (1760-1860)”: a collection of succinct and engaging portraits of nine British women authors during the mid 1700s to mid 1800s who saw their own writing as a tool for the moral education of the masses.
“The early nineteenth-century boom in children’s literature was spurred on by those millions of chapbooks and leaflets distributed around the country,” shares Phemister. “Women writers played a central but under-recognized role in the character formation of the nation. From John Newbery’s publishing house onward, didactic fiction was motivated by commercial as well as by religious, political, and pedagogic philosophies. The stories are didactic, mainly in their efforts to help children understand themselves as well as gain access to a broad range of subjects, from Christian teachings to history, agriculture, science, and the broader world around them.
“But didactic should not be considered a derisive word. These featured women authors were vital to the nation’s progress in moral seriousness, education, and social reform and should not be dismissed. Rather, they should be honored for the important role they played in anchoring their nation in societal and character formation during this troublesome period.
“During this one-hundred-year period, from the rise of print culture to the growth of the Sunday school and education-for-all movements, a variety of women writers and activists used their talents to guide the nation’s children toward moral virtue and empathy. I have selected only nine whom I thought were emblematic in setting the tone for character development among the young.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mary Anne Phemister’s highlights the crucial figures that helped instill a sense of morality within their readers, making them important participants in a complex, fraught, historical moment that still resonates with modern audiences today.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Power of Storytelling: Illustrated Profiles of Nine Women Writers Who Shaped a Nation's Character (1760-1860)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“The early nineteenth-century boom in children’s literature was spurred on by those millions of chapbooks and leaflets distributed around the country,” shares Phemister. “Women writers played a central but under-recognized role in the character formation of the nation. From John Newbery’s publishing house onward, didactic fiction was motivated by commercial as well as by religious, political, and pedagogic philosophies. The stories are didactic, mainly in their efforts to help children understand themselves as well as gain access to a broad range of subjects, from Christian teachings to history, agriculture, science, and the broader world around them.
“But didactic should not be considered a derisive word. These featured women authors were vital to the nation’s progress in moral seriousness, education, and social reform and should not be dismissed. Rather, they should be honored for the important role they played in anchoring their nation in societal and character formation during this troublesome period.
“During this one-hundred-year period, from the rise of print culture to the growth of the Sunday school and education-for-all movements, a variety of women writers and activists used their talents to guide the nation’s children toward moral virtue and empathy. I have selected only nine whom I thought were emblematic in setting the tone for character development among the young.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mary Anne Phemister’s highlights the crucial figures that helped instill a sense of morality within their readers, making them important participants in a complex, fraught, historical moment that still resonates with modern audiences today.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Power of Storytelling: Illustrated Profiles of Nine Women Writers Who Shaped a Nation's Character (1760-1860)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories