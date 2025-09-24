Author Mary Anne Phemister’s New Book, "The Power of Storytelling," Delves Into the Careers of Nine Women Authors Who Used Their Writing to Help Shape Society’s Morals

Recent release “The Power of Storytelling: Illustrated Profiles of Nine Women Writers Who Shaped a Nation's Character (1760-1860)” from Page Publishing author Mary Anne Phemister is a thought-provoking exploration of the lives and careers of nine female writers whose work was vital to England’s progress in terms of character education and social reform during a period of threatening moral decline.