Author Kimberly Werner Billet, MD, FAAD’s New Book, “To the Ends of the Earth,” is a Powerful Memoir That Documents the Author’s Struggle with Infertility

Recent release “To the Ends of the Earth” from Page Publishing author Kimberly Werner Billet, MD, FAAD is a deeply personal and introspective account that chronicles the author’s challenges in dealing with infertility, and her unrelenting fight to build the family she has always wanted. Emotionally candid, “To the Ends of the Earth” offers hope to those experiencing the same struggles.