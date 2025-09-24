Author Kimberly Werner Billet, MD, FAAD’s New Book, “To the Ends of the Earth,” is a Powerful Memoir That Documents the Author’s Struggle with Infertility
Recent release “To the Ends of the Earth” from Page Publishing author Kimberly Werner Billet, MD, FAAD is a deeply personal and introspective account that chronicles the author’s challenges in dealing with infertility, and her unrelenting fight to build the family she has always wanted. Emotionally candid, “To the Ends of the Earth” offers hope to those experiencing the same struggles.
Frisco, TX, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kimberly Werner Billet, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist, has completed her new book, “To the Ends of the Earth”: a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that follows the author’s difficult journey through her battle with infertility, and how she pursued her goals of starting a family despite the odds against her.
Author Kimberly Werner Billet, MD, FAAD, is a US citizen born abroad in Korea and raised in Indonesia. She spent her upbringing trotting the globe, learning to connect with people of all cultures and values. She spent numerous years in the US Army, serving in the capacity of cadet, aviation operator, and eventually medical corps physician before being honorably discharged as a major. Throughout her years in medical school and residency, her writing and publications were limited to sharing medical research in peer-reviewed journals. However, she has always had a passion for expression via the written word and a desire to continue to deeply connect with other humans through the vulnerable exchange of our stories, the shared commonalities of the human experience.
“It can surprise you sometimes how much you can endure—physically, emotionally, psychologically,” writes Dr. Billet. “I found that even after having been violently kicked down repeatedly, I would see a faint flicker of what could be floating in the distant horizon, and I would find my fatigued body clawing back desperately with an unexpected ferocity. I have always been a tenacious thing. It’s led me to success in my medical career, heavy competition fueling my zeal. But nothing, nothing posed as fierce a challenge as the forces that opposed my fertility. And though I know this is not an uncommon battle, I believe the perplexity of my convoluted journey is unique. Let it offer hope. Let it offer empathy. Let it offer connection. Let it offer company. During the bleakest of moments, I could not, would not accept defeat. There was no life I would consider without being a mother. It’s an unbelievable story. If I had made it up, it would sound obtuse for being so implausible. But it’s not fiction. This is my life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kimberly Werner Billet, MD, FAAD’s stirring memoir is a deeply moving and honest look at the toll that infertility can have on individuals seeking to build a family, promising to resonate with those who have faced similar struggles while providing hope that their dreams of a family are still very much achievable.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “To the Ends of the Earth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
