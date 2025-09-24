Author Frederick Charles’s New Book, "A Master of the Blade," is a Gripping Fantasy That Follows One Hero’s Journey to Find and Defeat the Evil Wizard Gog

Recent release “A Master of the Blade” from Page Publishing author Frederick Charles is a compelling novel set in the fictional land of Groton that follows Hawk, a young boy found in the wild and trained in a mountain village to become a sword master. But after fleeing his village, Hawk teams up with a traveling caravan and sets out on his journey to become strong enough to defeat the wizard Gog.