Author Frederick Charles’s New Book, "A Master of the Blade," is a Gripping Fantasy That Follows One Hero’s Journey to Find and Defeat the Evil Wizard Gog
Recent release “A Master of the Blade” from Page Publishing author Frederick Charles is a compelling novel set in the fictional land of Groton that follows Hawk, a young boy found in the wild and trained in a mountain village to become a sword master. But after fleeing his village, Hawk teams up with a traveling caravan and sets out on his journey to become strong enough to defeat the wizard Gog.
New York, NY, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Frederick Charles, who resides in Central Vermont with his wife, has completed his new book, “A Master of the Blade”: a riveting tale that centers around a young man’s journey from a lost boy in the wild to a courageous hero that serves as his people’s last hope against an evil wizard.
“A small boy found in the wild was brought to the mountain village, where he grew up and was trained by the village sword master,” shares the author. “The boy, Hawk, had to kill a fellow student who tried to kill him and had to leave the village quickly because of it.
“Joining a caravan for a short time, Hawk then began to travel, only to meet a girl, Thea, and ended up training her. They ended up traveling together from town to town, with them joining a caravan together. With that job completed, they decided to do a little traveling, only to find a little girl and returned her to family.
“Joining another caravan, they found a town they wished to return to. They completed their job with the caravan and traveled back to the little town to try to settle down, only to have the girl Thea grabbed by the wizard’s men.
“Hawk found her missing and went looking for her, only to be drugged and brought and ended up on the Dragon Island. He made a deal with the head of the island to help him find the girl and reunite them.
“They returned to the mainland and set up camp and recruited a few men and women for the warrior training for the island. Hawk and Thea had agreed to train new dragon warriors from the mainland. Before the camp was set up, Hawk needed to return to the mountain village to meet with his old sword master’s request, only to find him dying.
“The warriors completed the training on the island, and Hawk and Thea returned to the mainland, only to find that trouble had popped up on the Misty Islands. Hawk then returned to the islands to take care of the wizard Gog once and for all.”
Published by Page Publishing, Frederick Charles’s enthralling tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Hawk and Thea’s journey through the land of Groton, where anything is possible and dangers lurk around every corner. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “A Master of the Blade” is sure to keep the pages turning, making it a must-read for fans of the fantasy genre and the classic hero’s journey.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “A Master of the Blade” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“A small boy found in the wild was brought to the mountain village, where he grew up and was trained by the village sword master,” shares the author. “The boy, Hawk, had to kill a fellow student who tried to kill him and had to leave the village quickly because of it.
“Joining a caravan for a short time, Hawk then began to travel, only to meet a girl, Thea, and ended up training her. They ended up traveling together from town to town, with them joining a caravan together. With that job completed, they decided to do a little traveling, only to find a little girl and returned her to family.
“Joining another caravan, they found a town they wished to return to. They completed their job with the caravan and traveled back to the little town to try to settle down, only to have the girl Thea grabbed by the wizard’s men.
“Hawk found her missing and went looking for her, only to be drugged and brought and ended up on the Dragon Island. He made a deal with the head of the island to help him find the girl and reunite them.
“They returned to the mainland and set up camp and recruited a few men and women for the warrior training for the island. Hawk and Thea had agreed to train new dragon warriors from the mainland. Before the camp was set up, Hawk needed to return to the mountain village to meet with his old sword master’s request, only to find him dying.
“The warriors completed the training on the island, and Hawk and Thea returned to the mainland, only to find that trouble had popped up on the Misty Islands. Hawk then returned to the islands to take care of the wizard Gog once and for all.”
Published by Page Publishing, Frederick Charles’s enthralling tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Hawk and Thea’s journey through the land of Groton, where anything is possible and dangers lurk around every corner. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “A Master of the Blade” is sure to keep the pages turning, making it a must-read for fans of the fantasy genre and the classic hero’s journey.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “A Master of the Blade” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories