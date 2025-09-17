LT Senior Services continues its 2025 seminar series for seniors on Tuesday, October 14 with “Medicare Part D & the Inflation Reduction Act: How Am I Impacted?”
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance. On October 14, guest speaker Victoria R. Trevino of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas will offer insightful guidance for aging adults and their families.
Austin, TX, September 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Medicare Part D can be complex, with many aging adults unsure of how to choose the right plan for their needs. Victoria R. Trevino of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas will walk participants through the essentials, including:
- What Medicare Part D covers and how it works
- How to evaluate and compare plan options
- Common enrollment mistakes and how to avoid them
-Cost-saving tips on prescription medications
- Updates for the upcoming enrollment period
Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions, receive one-on-one guidance, and pick up educational materials to take home. Whether new to Medicare or exploring better coverage, this session is the perfect place to start.
“Medicare Part D can be overwhelming, but this presentation will break it down in a way that’s simple, clear, and easy to act on,” shared Cyndi Cummings, President of LT Senior Services. “Whether enrolling for the first time or reviewing a current plan, attendees can leave with the knowledge and confidence to make the best decision for their health and budget.”
As a trusted leader in healthcare for over 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas offers a range of Medicare options tailored to the unique needs of Texans.
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. Seminars are held at the Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd., Austin, 78734. Those interested in attending should visit www.ltseniorservices.org/ltssevents for more information and to register to attend.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, is formed of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org or contact Cyndi Cummings, President, at info@ltseniorservices.org.
Contact
Cyndi Cummings
512-766-3658
https://ltseniorservices.org
