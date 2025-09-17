David Pomeroy Music (DP Music Presents) Launches Amber Heart, a Rising AI Country-Pop Star with Authentic Storytelling and AI-Era Innovation

Emerging country-pop sensation Amber Heart is captivating audiences worldwide with her heartfelt lyrics, relatable stories, and a refreshing blend of traditional country charm and modern pop sensibilities. With several albums now released under the DP MUSIC PRESENTS label, Amber has quickly established herself as one of the most exciting new voices in music.