David Pomeroy and DP MUSIC PRESENTS Celebrate Landmark Milestone with 135 Albums on Bandcamp
Auckland, New Zealand, September 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Independent artist and music producer David Pomeroy, through his prolific labels David Pomeroy and DP MUSIC PRESENTS, has officially reached an extraordinary milestone with 135 albums now available on davidpomeroy.bandcamp.com.
. This expansive catalog spans a wide range of genres, showcasing both Pomeroy’s personal artistry and his innovative use of technology to redefine modern music production.
A Creative Output Like No Other
Of the 135 albums released, over 120 are already featured across major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, and Deezer, with the remainder scheduled to be available within the next 10 days. The scope and consistency of this output makes Pomeroy one of the most prolific independent creators working today.
From heartfelt pop ballads and disco dance anthems to country, gospel, worship, instrumental, and jazz, the DP MUSIC PRESENTS catalog reflects an artist who refuses to be bound by a single genre. Each release is crafted to connect with listeners across diverse audiences, while collectively building a body of work that stands as a testament to creativity, innovation, and resilience.
Blending Artistry and Innovation
Pomeroy has become known for his pioneering use of AI-assisted tools in songwriting, arrangement, and production—embracing technology while always keeping human emotion at the heart of his music. His transparent approach sets him apart in an era where manufactured acts often hide their origins. Instead, DP MUSIC PRESENTS celebrates the possibilities of technology as a partner in creativity, helping deliver polished and professional music at a remarkable scale.
A Vision for Independent Music
Beyond the volume of releases, the story of DP MUSIC PRESENTS is one of independence and entrepreneurial spirit. By self-producing, releasing, and promoting his music catalog, Pomeroy has demonstrated how independent artists can build a sustainable career while retaining full creative control. His work serves as both an inspiration and a practical roadmap for other indie musicians looking to break through in today’s evolving industry.
Looking Ahead
With 135 albums now available on Bandcamp and streaming platforms, Pomeroy shows no signs of slowing down. Future projects will continue to push the boundaries of genre and technology while building on the strong foundation already in place.
“Every album is a chance to tell a new story, explore a new sound, and connect with someone out there who needs that song in their life,” says Pomeroy. “This milestone is both a celebration of what’s been achieved and a stepping stone to what’s still to come.”
About DP MUSIC PRESENTS
DP MUSIC PRESENTS is the independent music label of David Pomeroy, dedicated to producing and releasing innovative albums across multiple genres. With 135 albums now available and more on the way, the label embodies a commitment to creativity, independence, and global reach.
For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact:
David Pomeroy
Email: david@davidpomeroymusic.com
Website: www.davidpomeroymusic.com
Bandcamp: davidpomeroy.bandcamp.com
