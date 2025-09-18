Hinfo: New Liquid Glass Design on iOS/iPadOS 26, New Drag and Drop Sorting Interface and Redesigned Local Services in CMS

Hinfo is releasing Version 3.10 of their service today, featuring three major upgrades; The iPhone and iPad apps now showcase a refreshed look, adopting Apple's new Liquid Glass design; A drag-and-drop interface has been added to the CMS to simplify the ordering of items; The CMS Local Services section has been redesigned to provide a consistent way of managing local area details.