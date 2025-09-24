Final Day for ITR Filing: N Pahilwani & Associates Urges Taxpayers to File Before Midnight to Avoid Penalties
The Vadodara-based CA firm reminds individuals and businesses that the September 15 deadline is firm, with no extensions announced.
Vadodara, India, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As the Income Tax Department confirms no extension to the ITR filing deadline, N Pahilwani & Associates, a leading Chartered Accountancy firm in Vadodara, has urged taxpayers to complete their returns by midnight today to avoid penalties, interest charges, and loss of carry-forward benefits.
“Every year, we see a surge in last-minute filings and unfortunately, mistakes happen when people rush,” said CA Nitin Pahilwani, Founder of N Pahilwani & Associates. “This year, taxpayers must be especially cautious because the government has clarified there is no deadline extension beyond September 15, 2025.”
The firm highlighted the consequences of delayed filing, including:
A late fee under Section 234F up to ₹5,000.
Loss of certain deductions and carry-forward of losses.
Possible interest liabilities under Sections 234A, 234B, and 234C.
N Pahilwani & Associates is offering last-minute assistance and expert guidance to ensure error-free filing for individuals, professionals, and SMEs in Vadodara and across Gujarat.
About N Pahilwani & Associates:
N Pahilwani & Associates is a trusted Chartered Accountancy firm based in Vadodara, providing comprehensive services in taxation, audit, compliance, valuation, and financial advisory. With a focus on personalized client solutions, the firm has been supporting businesses and individuals in navigating India’s complex tax and regulatory framework.
Contact:
Website: https://npahilwani.com
Email: info@npahilwani.com
Phone: +91-98989 63506
