Loveforce International Releases a Blues Prince
Santa Clarita, CA, September 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, April 19, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. The new single will be by inRchild. The single is in the Blues music genre.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “Blues Prince”. The song has a typical Chicago Blues Setup, Electric guitar, Bass and drum kit. The little prince has a rough sounding voice and it belts out a story about the little Blues prince searching for his little princess.
“This week’s release by inRchild is fun and entertaining,” said Loveforce International’s Ceo Mark Thomas. It’s exactly what the doctor ordered for the back to work-Back to school Blues,” he continued.
“Blues Prince,” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
