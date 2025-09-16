Joel E. Sweeney Honored as a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
River Falls, WI, September 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joel E. Sweeney of River Falls, Wisconsin has been named a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in construction.
About Joel E. Sweeney
Sweeney is the CEO of Earthwide Insulation, a construction company specializing in producing insulation. With five years of experience in construction, Sweeney leads the company’s efforts to create insulation out of recycled trash, distributing their product internationally.
In his free time, Joel enjoys cars, cooking, gardening, travel, and family activities.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com
