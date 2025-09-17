Dr. David Pincus of Pincus Plastic Surgery Named #1 Plastic Surgeon in New York and Florida by Hippo Medical

Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus, founder of Pincus Plastic Surgery, has been honored with the America’s Top Plastic Surgeon Award by Hippo Medical, recognizing him as the #1 plastic surgeon in both New York and Florida for his excellence in patient safety, surgical artistry, and natural aesthetic results.