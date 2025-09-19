Lightning Motorcycle’s Next-Gen Prototype Hits 174 MPH on Its Lowest Performance Setting
Hollister, CA, September 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Early Test Results from "Beyond LS-218" Campaign Confirm Breakthrough Electric Performance, with a Goal of 250+ MPH Within Reach
Following the success of their “Beyond LS-218” campaign, Lightning Motorcycle has completed the first round of testing for their next-generation prototype, and the results have exceeded all expectations. The initial run confirms a new benchmark for what's possible in electric motorcycle performance.
Using only Setting 1 of 5—the lowest available performance level—the bike accelerated to a blistering 174 MPH in under a mile with effortless acceleration. This incredible feat is just a fraction of the machine’s full potential, as four additional performance levels are yet to be unlocked.
The Lightning engineering team is confident that with further testing, the bike will reach its target of 250+ MPH, solidifying its position as a true leader in the industry. As they move forward with additional tests in the coming weeks, they are not just building a new motorcycle—they are redefining the boundaries of electric speed.
Stay tuned, as the era beyond LS-218 is here, and the future of speed is just beginning.
