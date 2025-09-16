The Next Chapter Begins: Introducing Casa Arte Sano
Casa Arte Sano is a food company founded by Gerardo Galván and the executive team that helped transform Topo Chico into a cultural icon in the United States. Built on a vision of artistry, culture, and community, Casa Arte Sano creates foods that go beyond flavor to tell a story.
Coppell, TX, September 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Many recognize Topo Chico as a cultural icon. But what many don't know is the story behind its rise in the U.S. - a story shaped over more than two decades by the leadership and vision of Gerardo Galván and his dedicated executive team.
For over 23 years, Galván led the charge in expanding and positioning Topo Chico in the United States, guiding the brand's transformation from a regional favorite to a nationwide phenomenon - until its acquisition by Coca-Cola.
That journey proved a powerful truth: when you combine a great product with relentless execution, deep cultural roots, and authentic storytelling, you can build more than a brand - you can build a movement.
Now, a new chapter begins.
After departing Topo Chico, Gerardo Galván set out to create something meaningful once again in the American food industry. But to do so, he knew it would take more than just vision - it would take a world-class team. That's why he called on familiar faces from the Topo Chico journey: Arturo Chávez and Armando Alcántara - trusted leaders who share a passion for building authentic brands.
Welcome to Casa Arte Sano.
Casa Arte Sano is more than a food brand. It is a home for artistry, culture, and community. And at the heart of this mission is its first product line: Nopalli Cactus-Tortilla Chips - a bold step forward in better-for-you snacking.
Nopalli was born from the desire to offer an authentic, flavorful alternative in the tortilla chip world. Made from a unique blend of corn flour and cactus (nopal), these chips deliver a rich, delicious experience without compromising on natural ingredients or wellness.
Cactus is bold and resilient. Corn is the mother of Mesoamerica. Together, they represent the powerful cultural heritage that fuels Casa Arte Sano.
The world doesn't need just another chip. It needs a story, a connection - a reason to believe in something greater.
That's what Casa Arte Sano is here to deliver.
Follow their journey as the next chapter unfolds. https://casa-arte-sano.com
The new legend is just beginning.
For more info, contact Casa Arte Sano at info@casa-arte-sano.com
Gerardo Galván
