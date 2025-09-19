Home Guardian: New Voice Activated Alert System for Safer Independent Living
Swansea, United Kingdom, September 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CPR Global Tech has launched the CPR Home Guardian, a new in-home emergency alert system designed to support older adults and vulnerable individuals who live alone. The device provides voice activated and manual emergency alerts without the need for a landline or WiFi connection.
Using the 4G LTE mobile network, the CPR Home Guardian allows users to request assistance by speaking a programmed keyword, pulling a cord, or pressing a wearable SOS button. When activated, the system sends SMS alerts and automated voice calls to up to three emergency contacts.
The product was developed in response to growing demand for easy-to-use emergency solutions in residential settings, particularly for individuals without access to traditional landline infrastructure.
“The CPR Home Guardian was developed to meet the evolving needs of older adults who live alone and require a straightforward way to contact family or carers during emergencies,” said Chelsea Davies, COO of CPR Global Tech. “It provides multiple methods of activation and does not rely on home internet or landline connectivity.”
The CPR Home Guardian is voice activated, includes a pull cord and wearable waterproof SOS buttons, and does not require WiFi or a landline. It sends SMS and voice call alerts to up to three emergency contacts and supports two-way communication through a built-in speaker. Each device is delivered fully configured with a CPR SIM and pre-programmed contacts, allowing it to work immediately out of the box.
The CPR Home Guardian is now available through CPR Global Tech’s official website:
https://www.cprguardian.com/products/cpr-home-guardian-two-way-intercom-voice-alarm-sms-pager
About CPR Global Tech
CPR Global Tech, the company behind the CPR Guardian and CPR Home Guardian, is a UK based technology company specialising in personal safety devices, including wearable fall detection systems and emergency alert solutions. The company’s product range supports independent living for older adults and vulnerable individuals by offering practical and accessible safety tools.
Contact Information
Website: https://www.cprguardian.com/
Address: 25 Tawe Business Village, Swansea Enterprise Park, Swansea SA7 9LA
Phone: 01792 398 239
Email address: support@cprguardian.com
