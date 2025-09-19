A-Team Group Announces Winners of the Data Management Insight Awards – USA 2025
London, United Kingdom, September 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group is delighted to announce the winners of its annual Data Management Insight Awards – USA 2025. This year's awards were celebrated in a virtual ceremony on September 18, recognizing the most innovative and impactful data management solutions and services in the North American financial industry.
The awards, now in their 15th year, honour established vendors and pioneering newcomers who are shaping the future of data management.
They were also delighted to present their prestigious editor’s recognition award for Data Management Industry Professional of the Year to Peggy Tsai, Executive Director at JP Morgan who was recognized for her significant contributions and leadership in the field.
“We extend our sincerest congratulations to all the winners of the Data Management Insight Awards – USA 2025,” said Andrew Delaney, President & Chief Content Officer “This year’s awards reflect the incredible pace of innovation and the high quality of solutions being developed to meet the complex data challenges facing capital markets firms. Our winners were selected through a rigorous process involving a community vote and a review by an independent advisory board, and they should be immensely proud of their achievement in a highly competitive market.”
A-Team Group would like to thank all the vendors who participated in the awards and the Data Management Insight community for their valuable input.
Award Winners:
Best Data Solution for Regulatory Compliance: Innovative Systems, Inc.
Editor's Recognition Award for USA Data Management Industry Professional of the Year: Peggy Tsai, Executive Director, JP Morgan
Best North American Consultancy in Data Management: Capco
Best Standards Solution for Data Management: Derivatives Service Bureau
Best Entity Data Solution: Diligencia Consulting Ltd
Best Buy-Side Data Management Platform: GoldenSource
Best Data Provider to the Buy-Side: LSEG Data & Analytics
Best Data Governance Solution: n-Tier
Best Corporate Actions Processing Solution: Nasdaq
Best Data Discovery and Catalog Solution: S&P Global Market Intelligence
Best Buy-Side Managed Services Platform: SimCorp
Best Fund Accounting, Portfolio Management & Data Platform: Dynamo Software
Best Sell-Side Data Management Platform: Neoxam
Best Sell-Side Managed Services Platform: Broadridge Financial Solutions
Best Data Management Platform for ESG: Bloomberg
Best Data Platform for Risk and Portfolio Analytics: Jacobi
Best Cloud-Based Data Management Solution: Canoe Intelligence
Best AI-Based Data Management Capability: Alkymi
Best Data Quality Tool: Opensee
Best Data Lineage Solution: Ataccama
Best Data Semantics Solution: Cambridge Semantics
Best Data Integration Tool: Duco
Best Data Ops Solution Provider: DiffusionData
Best Data Security Solution: BigID
Best Solution for Data Privacy: Informatica (Data Privacy Management)
Best Data Solution for Digital Assets: Chainalysis
Best Data Management Solution for Unstructured Data: Data Dynamics
Best Client On-Boarding Solution: Xceptor
Best Data Mesh Solution: Databricks
Best Knowledge Graph Solution for Data Management: GraphDB (Ontotext)
Best Data Warehouse Solution: Google
Best Data Lake Solution: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Best Enterprise Data Integration Platform: IBM
Best Data Observability Provider: Datadog
Best Data Provider to the Sell-Side: Factset
Best Pricing & Valuations Data Provider: Moody's
Best Corporate Actions Data Provider: Exchange Data International
Best Index Data Provider: Solactive
Best KYC Data Solution: Dow Jones Risk & Compliance
Best ESG Data Provider: Clarity AI
Best Index Data Aggregator: Rimes
Best Analytics Platform: Evalueserve
Best Analytics Data Provider: BMLL
Best ESG Data Analytics and Reporting Solution: ISS ESG
Best Data Science Solution: Nexdata
Best Data Visualisation Provider: Microsoft Power BI
Best Performance Measurement System: Charles River
Best Data Marketplace: VendEx Solutions, Inc.
Most Innovative North American Data Management Provider: Solidatus
For more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover RegTech and Data Management, please visit bit.ly/ATGAwards
Contact
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
