VMukti Solutions Unveils Next-Gen Gen AI-Powered Surveillance Platform
Pioneering the future of intelligent surveillance, VMukti integrates Generative AI with its cloud-based VMS, EMS, and ICCC to deliver predictive insights, automated decision-making, and unmatched operational efficiency.
Ahmedabad, India, September 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- VMukti Solutions, a leader in AI-driven surveillance and enterprise technologies, continues to transform the industry with over 18 years of expertise and 900+ successful deployments across smart cities, government bodies, and enterprises.
Building on its STQC-certified ecosystem of cloud-based Video Management Systems (VMS), Enterprise Management Systems (EMS), and Integrated Command & Control Centres (ICCC), VMukti is now introducing Generative AI (Gen AI) to redefine the possibilities of surveillance.
This next-gen platform goes beyond detection to deliver predictive intelligence, video summarization, natural language search, and proactive alerts—helping security teams respond faster and make informed decisions.
VMS: Unlocks intelligent video summarization, cross-camera tracking, and natural language-based video search.
EMS: Automates monitoring with AI-powered diagnostics of cameras, servers, and networks—enabling predictive maintenance and real-time health checks.
ICCC: Enhances decision-making through AI-generated actionable insights, simulated scenarios, and rapid coordination across field teams.
From smart cities and BFSI to healthcare, defense, manufacturing, and transportation, VMukti’s Gen AI-powered surveillance delivers real-time alerts, event-driven insights, and predictive analytics—ensuring a proactive and scalable security infrastructure.
With global compliance, cloud scalability, and continuous in-house R&D innovation, VMukti is pushing the boundaries of what surveillance can achieve.
At VMukti, innovation means looking ahead of today’s security challenges. By embedding Generative AI into our STQC-certified ecosystem of VMS, EMS, and ICCC, we are enabling organizations to not just monitor but anticipate and respond with intelligence. This is a giant leap forward in building safer cities, smarter enterprises, and mission-critical systems of tomorrow. said Kushal Sanghvi, Director, VMukti Solutions.
Visit us at: https://www.vmukti.com
Building on its STQC-certified ecosystem of cloud-based Video Management Systems (VMS), Enterprise Management Systems (EMS), and Integrated Command & Control Centres (ICCC), VMukti is now introducing Generative AI (Gen AI) to redefine the possibilities of surveillance.
This next-gen platform goes beyond detection to deliver predictive intelligence, video summarization, natural language search, and proactive alerts—helping security teams respond faster and make informed decisions.
VMS: Unlocks intelligent video summarization, cross-camera tracking, and natural language-based video search.
EMS: Automates monitoring with AI-powered diagnostics of cameras, servers, and networks—enabling predictive maintenance and real-time health checks.
ICCC: Enhances decision-making through AI-generated actionable insights, simulated scenarios, and rapid coordination across field teams.
From smart cities and BFSI to healthcare, defense, manufacturing, and transportation, VMukti’s Gen AI-powered surveillance delivers real-time alerts, event-driven insights, and predictive analytics—ensuring a proactive and scalable security infrastructure.
With global compliance, cloud scalability, and continuous in-house R&D innovation, VMukti is pushing the boundaries of what surveillance can achieve.
At VMukti, innovation means looking ahead of today’s security challenges. By embedding Generative AI into our STQC-certified ecosystem of VMS, EMS, and ICCC, we are enabling organizations to not just monitor but anticipate and respond with intelligence. This is a giant leap forward in building safer cities, smarter enterprises, and mission-critical systems of tomorrow. said Kushal Sanghvi, Director, VMukti Solutions.
Visit us at: https://www.vmukti.com
Contact
VMukti SolutionsContact
Kushal Sanghvi
+91 8160356018
https://www.vmukti.com
Company Number: (+91) 968 777 0000
Kushal Sanghvi
+91 8160356018
https://www.vmukti.com
Company Number: (+91) 968 777 0000
Categories