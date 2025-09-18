HCA HealthONE Swedish Burn and Reconstructive Center Earns Elite American Burn Association Verification

HCA HealthONE Swedish has received re-verification from the American Burn Association (ABA), reaffirming its status as one of the nation’s top burn centers. This prestigious recognition follows a rigorous multi-day review of clinical care, operational readiness, and patient outcomes, placing the center among a select group nationwide that meet the highest standards in burn care.