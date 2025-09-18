HCA HealthONE Swedish Burn and Reconstructive Center Earns Elite American Burn Association Verification
HCA HealthONE Swedish has received re-verification from the American Burn Association (ABA), reaffirming its status as one of the nation’s top burn centers. This prestigious recognition follows a rigorous multi-day review of clinical care, operational readiness, and patient outcomes, placing the center among a select group nationwide that meet the highest standards in burn care.
HCA HealthONE Swedish is proud to announce that its Burn and Reconstructive Center has earned re-verification from the American Burn Association (ABA)— the highest distinction for quality and safety in burn care.
ABA verification is awarded only after a rigorous, multi-day onsite review of clinical care, operational readiness, and patient outcomes. This elite recognition places HCA HealthONE Swedish among a select group of burn centers nationwide that meet the most stringent standards for quality, safety, and comprehensive care.
“This recognition reflects our team’s unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standard of burn care,” said Mary Laird Warner, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of HCA HealthONE Swedish. “From surgeons and nurses to rehabilitation specialists and support staff, every member of our team is dedicated to helping patients heal and rebuild their lives.”
The Burn and Reconstructive Center at HCA HealthONE Swedish provides 24/7 emergency response, advanced surgical care, and comprehensive recovery services, including reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, and psychosocial support. The ABA designation also affirms the center’s leadership in disaster preparedness, research, and community outreach, ensuring patients in Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region have access to world-class burn care close to home.
About HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. Among HCA HealthONE’s acute care hospitals is Swedish, a proud member of the community for 120 years. An American College of Surgeons verified Level I Trauma Center and acute care hospital with 504 licensed beds, HCA HealthONE Swedish is a national leader in neurosciences and serves as the region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center. HCA HealthONE Swedish is also home to an American Burn Association verified burn center. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
Contact
Richard Grissom
303-788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
