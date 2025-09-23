Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Uplifting – Poems to Give Strength, Hope, and Belief" by Val Rampersad
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Uplifting – Poems to Give Strength, Hope, and Belief" by Val Rampersad.
Oxford, United Kingdom, September 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About "Uplifting – Poems to Give Strength, Hope, and Belief":
Uplifting is a tender and inspiring poetry collection that celebrates hope, kindness, and the quiet courage. Through 32 thoughtful and accessible poems, this collection offers readers heartfelt reminders that joy can be found in the smallest moments, and that strength often emerges during life’s most testing times.
Whether it’s a whisper of encouragement in Never Feel Down, the comforting wisdom of One Day at a Time, or the magical possibility of Twinkling Bright Star, these verses are designed to soothe, reassure, and uplift. Each poem is a gentle nudge towards optimism, grounded in everyday reflections and sincere emotion.
With themes of love, resilience, faith, and friendship, Uplifting is a book for anyone navigating life’s ups and downs. It speaks directly to the heart, without pretence or complication.
Perfect for quiet moments, bedtime reflection, or thoughtful gifting, this collection is a companion for difficult days and a celebration of the better ones. Uplifting is written to remind that, no matter what, there is always beauty, hope, and light to be found.
List of Included Poems:
What’s In a Smile
Kindness
Best Gifts of All
Source of Inspiration
Mother of Life
Stress
Another Way
Never Feel Down
Twinkling Bright Star
Glimmer of Hope
Still A Nice World
Prayer To God
Evening Sunset
Children Are God’s Jewels
Believe In Those Dreams
I Won’t Give Up
Everything Is Going to Be Alright
Good Times Last Forever
One Day at a Time
Stay Calm / Don’t Get Nervous
Sometimes The Road Can Be Long
Good Things Will Happen in Life
Everyone’s Got Their Own Path to Follow
Everyone Needs a Bit of Sleep
Sometimes a Breath of Fresh Air
Someday It Will Happen Love Will Find You
Freedom of The Skies
Sometimes The Good Guys Finish First
Stay Positive
True Happiness
Friendship
"Uplifting – Poems to Give Strength, Hope, and Belief" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
77 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805880691
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.46 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0FNCHLZVJ
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/UPLIFTING
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
