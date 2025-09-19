Precision Antibody to Attend the World Clinical Biomarkers & CDx Summit 2025 in Boston
Precision Antibody will attend the World CDx Summit 2025 in Boston, showcasing its expertise in biomarker antibody development and contributions to NCI’s CPTC program, reinforcing its role in advancing precision medicine.
Columbia, MD, September 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Precision Antibody, a leader in custom monoclonal antibody development, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming World Clinical Biomarkers & CDx Summit (World CDx), taking place September 23–25, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts.
The World CDx Summit is a premier global forum uniting biomarker, translational, and diagnostic leaders to accelerate the development of precision medicines. This year’s event will focus on overcoming scientific, clinical, and regulatory challenges to advance biomarker-driven drug development and companion diagnostics.
As biomarker antibody specialists, Precision Antibody brings a proven track record of success in developing high-quality biomarker antibodies that meet the rigorous demands of translational and clinical research. The company is also a proud contributor to the National Cancer Institute’s (NCI) Clinical Proteomic Technologies for Cancer (CPTC) program through Leidos, helping establish gold-standard monoclonal antibodies widely adopted in cancer biomarker research.
“Our mission is to deliver antibodies that empower scientists to achieve meaningful discoveries,” said Dr. Hayashi. “By participating in World CDx, we’re excited to engage with global leaders in biomarker and companion diagnostic development and share how our antibody expertise continues to drive innovation in precision medicine.”
Precision Antibody invites attendees to connect during World CDx to learn more about its comprehensive approach to developing high-affinity, high-specificity monoclonal antibodies that consistently deliver results “right the first time.”
About Precision Antibody
Founded in 2000, Precision Antibody is a U.S.-based biotechnology company specializing in the rapid development of custom monoclonal antibodies. Known for delivering antibodies that work “right the first time,” Precision Antibody supports pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and government researchers worldwide. With a strong track record in biomarker antibody development and contributions to the NCI’s Clinical Proteomic Technologies for Cancer (CPTC) program, the company is recognized for setting benchmarks in antibody quality and reliability.
Media Contact:
Precision Antibody
Dr. Jun Hayashi
President
Phone: 410-884-4100
Email: info@precisionantibody.com
Website: www.precisionantibody.com
Event Details:
World Clinical Biomarkers & CDx Summit (World CDx)
Dates: September 23 - 25, 2025
Location: Boston, Massachusetts, USA
Event Website: https://world-cdx.com
