BookBuzz Interviews Author Richard K. Perkins About His New Historical Novel – "The Tide Waits for No Woman"
BookBuzz sat down with Richard K. Perkins the author of the newly released historical fiction novel The Tide Waits for No Woman (Köehler Books, ISBN: 979-8888248041). This powerful debut weaves together love, survival, and defiance against the backdrop of pre–Civil War America.
New York, NY, September 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Set in 1860 as the country edges toward conflict, the story follows newlywed Abby Anderson of Woolwich, Maine, whose merchant captain husband is presumed lost at sea. Rejecting societal expectations, Abby joins the Underground Railroad, only to be caught in an early winter storm with a fugitive slave family, an Acadian trapper, and two Abenaki teenagers. Stranded in the Maine wilderness, the unlikely group must rely on one another to survive, forming a fragile but resilient community that challenges the norms of their time.
In his BookBuzz interview, Perkins shares the deep historical research and personal family history that inspired the novel. Much of the book is rooted in real events, including the flight of a Black family from South Carolina and the true account of a Maine sea captain lost off Ocracoke Island. Perkins also reflects on his own naval career and how imagining the wife left behind shaped Abby’s character. “I could easily relate to having left a wife back home and wondering about what she was doing and thinking,” he explained.
Perkins and his wife, Mimi, traveled extensively through Maine and North Carolina to capture the authenticity of place, dialect, and culture. His meticulous research, combined with his lifelong passion for literature, results in a story that is both historically grounded and emotionally resonant.
“The Tide Waits for No Woman is a meditation on loss, courage, and the families we choose,” says BookBuzz. Readers can also look forward to a sequel, The Running Fix, which continues Abby’s journey.
About the Author
Richard K. Perkins, born in Salem, Massachusetts, is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and a career naval officer turned aerospace systems engineer. He holds graduate degrees from the National Intelligence University, the Industrial College of the Armed Forces, and Johns Hopkins SAIS. His nonfiction has appeared in The Doctor T. J. Eckleburg Review, and his short fiction in Penn Union. He lives with his wife in Virginia, where he writes historical fiction.
Read the full interview on the BookBuzz website at https://bookbuzz.net/interview-with-author-richard-k-perkins-about-his-new-historical-novel-the-tide-waits-for-no-woman/
The Tide Waits for No Woman is available for purchase from major online retailers including:
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FH34QH7R
Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-tide-waits-for-no-woman-richard-k-perkins/1147797945?ean=9798888248065
BookShop.org: https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-tide-waits-for-no-woman/090a1ef778c0db9a?ean=9798888248041
Koehler Books: https://www.koehlerbooks.com/book/the-tide-waits-for-no-woman/
Google Books: https://books.google.com/books/about/The_Tide_Waits_for_No_Woman.html
