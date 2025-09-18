Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Haunted & Hallowed – The Derek Acorah Memoir" by Gwen & Derek Acorah
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Haunted & Hallowed – The Derek Acorah Memoir" by Gwen & Derek Acorah.
Oxford, United Kingdom, September 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About "Haunted & Hallowed – The Derek Acorah Memoir":
“He saw beyond the veil—but never lost sight of the real world.”
– (Gwen Acorah)
In this moving and richly detailed memoir, Gwen shares the extraordinary life of her husband, Derek Acorah—footballer turned psychic medium—whose spiritual journey led from the football pitches of Liverpool to stages and television screens across the world.
Charting Derek’s unexpected transformation from aspiring athlete to one of Britain’s most famous clairvoyants, this compelling account offers a behind-the-scenes look at the highs and lows of life as a medium. From uncanny childhood visions and spirited grandmotherly guidance to fame on shows like Psychic Livetime and Most Haunted, Derek’s story is one of courage, controversy, and conviction.
Told with warmth and honesty, this memoir reveals not just Derek’s professional triumphs, but also the toll that spiritual work took on his health, marriage, and wellbeing. A sensitive exploration of belief, loss, intuition, and resilience, it shines a light on the man behind the headlines—flawed, gifted, funny, and deeply human.
For believers and sceptics alike, this is a heartfelt portrait of a man who dared to follow the whispers of the unseen.
"Haunted & Hallowed – The Derek Acorah Memoir" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
232 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805880868 and 9781805880929
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.47 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0FNDN8PPY
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/HANDH
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
“He saw beyond the veil—but never lost sight of the real world.”
– (Gwen Acorah)
In this moving and richly detailed memoir, Gwen shares the extraordinary life of her husband, Derek Acorah—footballer turned psychic medium—whose spiritual journey led from the football pitches of Liverpool to stages and television screens across the world.
Charting Derek’s unexpected transformation from aspiring athlete to one of Britain’s most famous clairvoyants, this compelling account offers a behind-the-scenes look at the highs and lows of life as a medium. From uncanny childhood visions and spirited grandmotherly guidance to fame on shows like Psychic Livetime and Most Haunted, Derek’s story is one of courage, controversy, and conviction.
Told with warmth and honesty, this memoir reveals not just Derek’s professional triumphs, but also the toll that spiritual work took on his health, marriage, and wellbeing. A sensitive exploration of belief, loss, intuition, and resilience, it shines a light on the man behind the headlines—flawed, gifted, funny, and deeply human.
For believers and sceptics alike, this is a heartfelt portrait of a man who dared to follow the whispers of the unseen.
"Haunted & Hallowed – The Derek Acorah Memoir" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
232 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805880868 and 9781805880929
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.47 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0FNDN8PPY
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/HANDH
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories