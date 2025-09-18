Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Book That Read Me – Six Surreal Encounters" by Anthony Maccini
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Book That Read Me – Six Surreal Encounters" by Anthony Maccini.
Oxford, United Kingdom, September 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About "The Book That Read Me":
The Book That Read Me by Anthony Maccini is a mind-bending fusion of psychological thriller, surreal metafiction, and philosophical sci-fi. Six extraordinary stories push reality to breaking point, exploring fractured identity, the illusion of free will, and the fragile boundary between the real and the imagined.
In Zigzag, a man’s life is rewritten by a sinister book—and a shadowy double who wants to erase him.
The Doubles plunges into a claustrophobic city where everyone hides behind coats and hats, and individuality dissolves in the crowd.
In The Lottery Ticket, a destitute soul wins £200 million, revealing how society values wealth above humanity.
Echoes follows a grieving bureaucrat haunted by ghostly visions of himself, as love and escape clash with the possibility of fate.
The Interview delivers a ferocious attack on Britain’s welfare system, exposing how institutions dehumanise and criminalise the vulnerable.
And in The Zoo, time bends cruelly, trapping strangers across centuries in a cosmic experiment run by higher powers.
With shades of Kafka, Orwell, and Philip K. Dick, Maccini blends dystopia, magical realism, and existential dread into a relentless exploration of what it means to be human in an indifferent universe. Each tale is a mirror—sometimes cracked, sometimes clear.
Dazzling, disturbing, and darkly thought provoking, The Book That Read Me will challenge the reader to think about reality—if reality is even real at all.
"The Book That Read Me" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
232 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805880868 and 9781805880929
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.47 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0FNDN8PPY
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/BTRM
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
