101domus Expands Global Presence with Curated Luxury Dining Table Collection
101domus, international curator of Italian luxury interiors, expands its global presence with a curated focus on luxury dining tables. Beyond function, the dining table is presented as a symbol of lifestyle and cultural identity. Through refined materials and artisanal excellence, 101domus strengthens its role as a global reference in Made in Italy design, offering architects, designers, and clients curated collections that blend tradition and innovation.
Pesaro, Italy, September 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- 101domus, an international curator of Italian luxury interiors, announces the expansion of its global presence with a curated focus on luxury dining tables. This milestone reinforces the company’s role as a global reference in Made in Italy furniture and highlights its mission to transform dining spaces into cultural expressions of style, conviviality, and heritage.
Dining in Luxury: from Function to Cultural Identity
The dining table has evolved beyond its functional role to become a symbol of status, lifestyle, and identity. Today’s discerning clients and designers increasingly see luxury dining tables as sculptural elements that define the atmosphere of a home while reflecting artisanal tradition. By expanding its curated offering, 101domus aligns with this global trend, responding to rising international demand for high-end Italian design.
The Curatorial Expansion of 101domus
The new focus brings greater visibility to creations that embody the excellence of Italian craftsmanship: fine woods combined with refined metallic structures, contemporary interpretations of metals and smoked glass, and sculptural compositions featuring hammered finishes and flowing glass. These proposals embody the company’s editorial vision, translating into a coherent and forward-looking approach to Italian interiors.
A spokesperson for 101domus comments:
“Luxury dining is no longer about owning an object—it is about living an experience. With this expansion, we connect tradition with modernity and offer professionals and clients a curated perspective that is both timeless and innovative.”
Positioning in the Global Market
Driven by projects in luxury villas, hospitality, and exclusive urban residences, the international appetite for Made in Italy design continues to grow. With its expanded focus on dining tables, 101domus strengthens its global positioning as an authoritative partner for architects, designers, and private clients. Through curated collections and editorial content, the company ensures Italian craftsmanship, authenticity, and cultural depth are recognized worldwide.
Discover More
Professionals and clients are invited to explore the expanded section of luxury dining tables at:
https://www.101domus.com/en/shop/luxury-italian-furniture/luxury-italian-tables/luxury-fixed-tables.html
They can also read the full editorial article published on the 101domus blog about Italian luxury dining spaces:
https://www.101domus.com/en/luxury-design-inspirations/post/made-in-italy-luxury-dining-tables
Dining in Luxury: from Function to Cultural Identity
The dining table has evolved beyond its functional role to become a symbol of status, lifestyle, and identity. Today’s discerning clients and designers increasingly see luxury dining tables as sculptural elements that define the atmosphere of a home while reflecting artisanal tradition. By expanding its curated offering, 101domus aligns with this global trend, responding to rising international demand for high-end Italian design.
The Curatorial Expansion of 101domus
The new focus brings greater visibility to creations that embody the excellence of Italian craftsmanship: fine woods combined with refined metallic structures, contemporary interpretations of metals and smoked glass, and sculptural compositions featuring hammered finishes and flowing glass. These proposals embody the company’s editorial vision, translating into a coherent and forward-looking approach to Italian interiors.
A spokesperson for 101domus comments:
“Luxury dining is no longer about owning an object—it is about living an experience. With this expansion, we connect tradition with modernity and offer professionals and clients a curated perspective that is both timeless and innovative.”
Positioning in the Global Market
Driven by projects in luxury villas, hospitality, and exclusive urban residences, the international appetite for Made in Italy design continues to grow. With its expanded focus on dining tables, 101domus strengthens its global positioning as an authoritative partner for architects, designers, and private clients. Through curated collections and editorial content, the company ensures Italian craftsmanship, authenticity, and cultural depth are recognized worldwide.
Discover More
Professionals and clients are invited to explore the expanded section of luxury dining tables at:
https://www.101domus.com/en/shop/luxury-italian-furniture/luxury-italian-tables/luxury-fixed-tables.html
They can also read the full editorial article published on the 101domus blog about Italian luxury dining spaces:
https://www.101domus.com/en/luxury-design-inspirations/post/made-in-italy-luxury-dining-tables
Contact
Domus International srlContact
Nadia Vanzetti
+39 3520447500
https://www.101domus.com/
Nadia Vanzetti
+39 3520447500
https://www.101domus.com/
Categories