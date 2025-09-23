XTIVIA Welcomes Kelly Molander as Director of Business Development and Channel Sales
XTIVIA welcomes Kelly Molander as Director of Business Development and Channel Sales. Kelly will focus on expanding key data and integration partnerships with Databricks and other XTIVIA Partners. Based in the Boston area, Kelly brings extensive experience from leadership roles at Software AG, Siemens MindSphere, and TIBCO Software Inc. CEO Dennis Robinson noted that her proven track record will contribute to XTIVIA’s future growth.
Colorado Springs, CO, September 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- XTIVIA, a global technology and consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Kelly Molander as the new Director of Business Development and Channel Sales. Kelly brings a wealth of experience in driving strategic growth and developing strong partnerships within the technology sector.
In her new role, Kelly will lead XTIVIA's efforts to expand its market presence and strengthen relationships with key partners. Her expertise in developing successful channel programs and her deep understanding of the industry will be instrumental in helping XTIVIA achieve its growth objectives.
“We are excited to have Kelly join our leadership team,” said Dennis Robinson, CEO. “Her proven track record of building and managing high-performing sales teams and her strategic approach to business development will be a significant asset to XTIVIA as we continue to innovate and expand our services.”
Before joining XTIVIA, Kelly held a series of leadership roles, including VP, Corporate Sales & Sales Development at Software AG, where she was responsible for leading corporate sales initiatives and business development for over four years. She also served as RVP, High Velocity Sales, Americas at Siemens MindSphere, and held several senior positions at TIBCO Software Inc., including Vice President, WW Inside Sales and Business Development. Her career has been marked by a consistent focus on fostering collaboration and delivering value to clients and partners across the technology sector.
“I am thrilled to be a part of the XTIVIA team,” said Kelly. “XTIVIA has a strong reputation for excellence and a commitment to helping clients succeed. I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success and building on its strong foundation of innovation and partnership.”
Kelly is based out of the Boston Area.
About XTIVIA
For over 30 years, XTIVIA has been a leading B2B technology solutions provider, empowering clients to competitively leverage their chosen technology. We offer extensive services, including database, analytics, AI, security, application development, and managed services. Partnering with industry leaders, our skilled, certified professionals deliver customized solutions that drive measurable results.
About XTIVIA
For over 30 years, XTIVIA has been a leading B2B technology solutions provider, empowering clients to competitively leverage their chosen technology. We offer extensive services, including database, analytics, AI, security, application development, and managed services. Partnering with industry leaders, our skilled, certified professionals deliver customized solutions that drive measurable results.
