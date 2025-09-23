XTIVIA Welcomes Kelly Molander as Director of Business Development and Channel Sales

XTIVIA welcomes Kelly Molander as Director of Business Development and Channel Sales. Kelly will focus on expanding key data and integration partnerships with Databricks and other XTIVIA Partners. Based in the Boston area, Kelly brings extensive experience from leadership roles at Software AG, Siemens MindSphere, and TIBCO Software Inc. CEO Dennis Robinson noted that her proven track record will contribute to XTIVIA’s future growth.