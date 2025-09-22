Hockey Fans Can Reconnect Using App from The Place We Met Company
APP Works in Every Hockey Arena on Earth
Calgary, Canada, September 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- For decades, people have been trying to reconnect with someone from their past using various tools like missed connections ads in newspapers or various websites. For the most part, this has been unsuccessful because it depends on someone seeing the ad on the days it appears in the newspaper or endlessly searching through countless different sites on the Internet.
A new Web App called The Place We Met has solved the age-old dilemma of how to reconnect with someone. It allows anybody to set up a search by simply entering in a date range and short paragraph and then locking in a GPS search location (latitude & longitude, easily found on Google-Maps). Any date range can be used. However, a shorter date range helps narrow down results. Users can set a search radius up to five- kilometers from a central GPS search location. Similar to the date range, a smaller radius helps narrow down results. If multiple matches are generated from the date/location combination, the App looks for identical words from the paragraphs of the different users. The more identical words, the greater likelihood a match is the connection you’re searching for.
The App does all the work searching for matches. There is no need to waste time and energy endlessly checking for results. The system simply emails users when a successful connection is confirmed. Not having to constantly be looking is a bonus because the person you’re trying to connect with might not think of connecting at the same time as you. It could be months or even years later when your missing connection decides they also want to find you. Within seconds after they enter in similar search parameters, both parties receive an email and can connect through the App.
With the start of hockey season in North America, the creators of The Place We Met are encouraging people to use the App to reconnect with people they meet at hockey games. Maybe you bump into an attractive stranger but miss the opportunity to initiate a dating conversation. If both parties enter a search, reconnecting is quick and easy. As the App gains popularity at hockey games, it will incentivize people to attend more games. It's a win-win for both the App and for those in the business of promoting hockey. The Place We Met can also be used to reconnect with hockey fans from the past – as far back as you want to go.
A new Web App called The Place We Met has solved the age-old dilemma of how to reconnect with someone. It allows anybody to set up a search by simply entering in a date range and short paragraph and then locking in a GPS search location (latitude & longitude, easily found on Google-Maps). Any date range can be used. However, a shorter date range helps narrow down results. Users can set a search radius up to five- kilometers from a central GPS search location. Similar to the date range, a smaller radius helps narrow down results. If multiple matches are generated from the date/location combination, the App looks for identical words from the paragraphs of the different users. The more identical words, the greater likelihood a match is the connection you’re searching for.
The App does all the work searching for matches. There is no need to waste time and energy endlessly checking for results. The system simply emails users when a successful connection is confirmed. Not having to constantly be looking is a bonus because the person you’re trying to connect with might not think of connecting at the same time as you. It could be months or even years later when your missing connection decides they also want to find you. Within seconds after they enter in similar search parameters, both parties receive an email and can connect through the App.
With the start of hockey season in North America, the creators of The Place We Met are encouraging people to use the App to reconnect with people they meet at hockey games. Maybe you bump into an attractive stranger but miss the opportunity to initiate a dating conversation. If both parties enter a search, reconnecting is quick and easy. As the App gains popularity at hockey games, it will incentivize people to attend more games. It's a win-win for both the App and for those in the business of promoting hockey. The Place We Met can also be used to reconnect with hockey fans from the past – as far back as you want to go.
Contact
The Place We MetContact
Barry Moore
403-463-2004
theplacewemet.com
Barry Moore
403-463-2004
theplacewemet.com
Categories