Trusted Architects in Indore: Srishti Spatial Studio Expands Residential & Industrial Services
Indore, India, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Srishti Spatial Studio, a rising name in the architectural landscape of Indore, has announced the expansion of its design services to include a stronger focus on new residential homes, interior spaces, and industrial shed projects. This strategic move comes as the firm continues to build its reputation for delivering creative, practical, and future-ready architectural solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients across Madhya Pradesh.
At the forefront of this growth is Akshaya Vashistha, Principal Architect and Urban Planner at Srishti Spatial Studio. With over five years of hands-on experience and dual degrees, a Bachelor’s in Architecture and a Master’s in Planning, Akshaya blends design innovation with technical expertise to create spaces that are functional, sustainable, and visually striking.
“Our vision has always been to design spaces that go beyond aesthetics and genuinely improve how people live and work,” says Akshaya. “With our expanded residential and industrial services, we aim to help families build their dream homes and support businesses in creating efficient, future-ready facilities.”
Srishti Spatial Studio’s portfolio now spans residential homes, modern interiors, industrial infrastructure, and sustainable design projects. The firm offers end-to-end services including site analysis, concept development, budgeting, project consultation, and regulatory approvals — ensuring clients experience a smooth and transparent journey from blueprint to built space.
Known for its eco-conscious approach, client-first mindset, and design precision, Srishti Spatial Studio has quickly become a trusted name among homeowners, entrepreneurs, and developers seeking reliable architectural partners in the region.
About Srishti Spatial Studio
Srishti Spatial Studio is an architecture and urban planning firm based in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Led by architect and planner Akshaya Vashistha, the studio specializes in residential architecture, interior design, and industrial shed projects, offering sustainable, functional, and aesthetically driven solutions that transform ideas into enduring spaces.
Contact: 096491 55883
Website: https://www.srishti.studio/
Location: Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India
Build your dream home or next industrial space with Indore’s trusted architectural experts — contact Srishti Spatial Studio today.
At the forefront of this growth is Akshaya Vashistha, Principal Architect and Urban Planner at Srishti Spatial Studio. With over five years of hands-on experience and dual degrees, a Bachelor’s in Architecture and a Master’s in Planning, Akshaya blends design innovation with technical expertise to create spaces that are functional, sustainable, and visually striking.
“Our vision has always been to design spaces that go beyond aesthetics and genuinely improve how people live and work,” says Akshaya. “With our expanded residential and industrial services, we aim to help families build their dream homes and support businesses in creating efficient, future-ready facilities.”
Srishti Spatial Studio’s portfolio now spans residential homes, modern interiors, industrial infrastructure, and sustainable design projects. The firm offers end-to-end services including site analysis, concept development, budgeting, project consultation, and regulatory approvals — ensuring clients experience a smooth and transparent journey from blueprint to built space.
Known for its eco-conscious approach, client-first mindset, and design precision, Srishti Spatial Studio has quickly become a trusted name among homeowners, entrepreneurs, and developers seeking reliable architectural partners in the region.
About Srishti Spatial Studio
Srishti Spatial Studio is an architecture and urban planning firm based in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Led by architect and planner Akshaya Vashistha, the studio specializes in residential architecture, interior design, and industrial shed projects, offering sustainable, functional, and aesthetically driven solutions that transform ideas into enduring spaces.
Contact: 096491 55883
Website: https://www.srishti.studio/
Location: Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India
Build your dream home or next industrial space with Indore’s trusted architectural experts — contact Srishti Spatial Studio today.
Contact
Srishti Spatial Studio | Architects And Planners IndoreContact
Akshaya Vashistha
09649155883
https://www.srishti.studio
Akshaya Vashistha
09649155883
https://www.srishti.studio
Categories