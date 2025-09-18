Design by the Jonathans Launches New Design-Build Service for Custom Homes in Connecticut
Design by the Jonathans, a Connecticut interior design firm, has launched a new design-build service for custom homes. Unlike traditional approaches, the firm begins with interiors, shaping plans around lifestyle, functionality, and aesthetics to reduce costly revisions. The service includes space planning, interior design direction, and builder collaboration for homes feel intentional inside and out.
New Haven, CT, September 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Design by the Jonathans, a Connecticut interior design firm, has announced the launch of a new design-build service for custom homes.
Traditional home design often begins with exterior structure. Design by the Jonathans’ design-build service takes a different approach: starting with the interiors first. By drawing architectural plans that shape spaces around lifestyle, functionality, and aesthetics from the beginning, the firm ensures that homes are both practical and personal, while reducing the risk of expensive revisions later in the process.
“Our philosophy is simple: start with the way you live, not with curb appeal,” said Jonathan Gordon, Owner & Lead Designer. “By prioritizing interiors first, we help clients achieve homes that feel intentional inside and out.”
The new design-build service includes detailed space planning, interior design direction, and builder collaboration from the outset, creating custom homes that align with investment, lifestyle, and long-term vision.
About Design by the Jonathans
Founded in 2014, Design by the Jonathans is an award-winning interior design firm serving clients in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York. The team specializes in whole-home projects, kitchens, bathrooms, and furnishings, delivering spaces that combine individualized aesthetics with elevated functionality.
Contact
Jonathan Gordon
(203) 557-3205
https://thejonathans.com/
