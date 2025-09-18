Analyst1 Unveils Version 2.12.2 with AI-Powered Summaries, Enhanced Indicator Tagging, and Expanded Security Updates
Analyst1 has released version 2.12.2, introducing AI-powered evidence summaries with a flexible Bring Your Own AI model, customizable indicator tagging for sharper intelligence, and critical security updates. The release gives analysts more speed, control, and precision while strengthening enterprise defenses—helping teams turn raw intelligence into action with confidence.
Reston, VA, September 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Analyst1, the threat intelligence platform built by analysts for analysts, today announced the release of version 2.12.2, delivering major enhancements designed to improve speed, control, and precision for modern cybersecurity teams.
The latest update introduces AI-powered reporting and evidence summarization through Analyst1's Bring Your Own AI (BYO-AI) approach, enabling organizations to generate instant summaries across multiple records in seconds. Given the sensitive nature of intelligence data, AI requires robust oversight to comply with usage and sharing restrictions. The Analyst1 platform provides this through TLP and classification controls that tightly manage what data can be exported or processed. Teams gain full control over model selection, costs, and hosting preferences—whether using trusted providers such as Anthropic, Groq, Mistral, OpenAI, and Perplexity, or custom models supported through Groq or Ollama.
Version 2.12.2 also brings customizable tagging for indicators, improving organization, search precision, and rule creation across SIEM exports and other workflows. Together, these advancements give analysts faster ways to manage evidence and prioritize the threats that matter most.
Additional improvements include:
- Enhanced analyst experience with clearer export notifications.
- Stronger security posture through multiple dependency updates, including fixes to high-priority CVEs.
- Stability updates such as no-limit exports, improved error handling, and more consistent evidence attribution
Michael Wenger, Head of Product Design and Innovation at Analyst1, said:
“With version 2.12.2, we’re putting more control directly in the hands of our users—whether that’s choosing the AI models that best fit their workflows, tagging indicators for sharper intelligence, or ensuring exports and integrations run seamlessly. These updates reflect our mission to empower analysts with tools that adapt to their needs, not the other way around.”
The release underscores Analyst1’s continued investment in AI-driven innovation, analyst usability, and enterprise-grade security, helping organizations move from raw intelligence to actionable defense with greater speed and confidence.
About Analyst1:
Threat intelligence often gets stuck between insight and action. Analyst1 is the Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform built to close that gap. It automatically structures data, links it to your assets and vulnerabilities, and tailors views for each role. Integrated with SIEM, ticketing, and vulnerability systems, Analyst1 orchestrates workflows and automates trusted actions. National security agencies, financial institutions, and energy companies use Analyst1 to unify their defenses and consistently cut time-to-response from days to minutes.
Contact
Julia Linn
720-854-8738
www.analyst1.com
