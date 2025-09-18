Analyst1 Unveils Version 2.12.2 with AI-Powered Summaries, Enhanced Indicator Tagging, and Expanded Security Updates

Analyst1 has released version 2.12.2, introducing AI-powered evidence summaries with a flexible Bring Your Own AI model, customizable indicator tagging for sharper intelligence, and critical security updates. The release gives analysts more speed, control, and precision while strengthening enterprise defenses—helping teams turn raw intelligence into action with confidence.